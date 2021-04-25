LYNDON — Jin Li Chan, a local social worker and the owner of Asian Homestyle Cooking is spearheading an effort in the Northeast Kingdom to raise awareness and help fight racism against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in the wake of increasing violence nationwide during the pandemic.
There have been about 4,000 hate incidents reported to the Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate since mid-March last year and late February this year, with women being targeted a disproportionate share, according to thenextgenerasian resource online, in a recent social media post.
The post referenced the recent shooting deaths of six Asian women in Atlanta, noting that in the wake of the tragedy and the rise in anti-Asian violence amid the pandemic, “Asian women are not just victims, but also the ones leading the fight for change. Asian American women’s groups are calling for changes at the state level, and Asian women are leading the call for inclusive and inter-sectional safety at multiple levels.”
Chan, who is of Chinese descent, is helping to organize a local effort involving Asian-owned businesses in Caledonia County to raise awareness and support next month.
May is Asian American Heritage Month, Chan said in an interview in recent days.
National Legislation Advances
Federal legislation aimed at reducing racism being directed at the AAPI community was passed by the Senate in Washington DC late last week.
With overwhelming bipartisan support, lawmakers passed a hate crimes bill which is aimed at addressing the significant spike in violence and discrimination aimed at Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement from the White House issued on Friday, President Joe Biden stated, “I applaud the United States Senate and the leadership of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) for passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by an overwhelming margin. This critical legislation will bring our nation one step closer to achieving justice and equality for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. And, I was happy to see the Senate add the bipartisan Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act as an amendment, which will further our national efforts to stand strongly against acts of hate and violence.”
The president stated, “For more than a year, far too many Asian Americans have woken up each morning increasingly fearful for their safety and the safety of their loved ones. They have been scapegoated, harassed, and assaulted; some have even been killed. It has been over a year of living in fear for their lives, as acts of anti-Asian bias and violence have accelerated from coast to coast — an unconscionable burden our fellow Americans have been forced to bear, even as so many Asian Americans serve their communities and our nation tirelessly on the front lines of the pandemic.”
Biden’s statement went on, “Too often throughout our history, acts of hate and violence directed at Asian Americans have been met with silence. Our nation must stand together to speak out against hate, and declare unequivocally: These acts are wrong. They are un-American. And they must stop.”
Local Effort
Chan on Thursday said she was pleased to see the action taken at the national level, and she and her fellow AAPI business owners in the Northeast Kingdom are hoping local efforts to raise awareness can help contribute to positive change.
The businesses taking part will be posting individually about what they are doing to participate in the event during the month of May, but each has committed to donating a portion of proceeds to a cause to assist the AAPI community, according to Chan.
Chan said, “I think the heart of the Asian community is that we do try to help other people. It is really sad. People are dealing with a lot of hate and a lot of hurt and anger, is much easier to deal with. So if they can, they’re going to target people of color.”
“I’m just trying to do whatever I can … this is not new, racism against Asians has been happening since the 1800s,” said Chan.
She said, “I feel like this is such a complex issue. There are so many people who have done such a good job explaining all this and what it feels like to be an Asian American right now.”
Chan said growing up she was taught to keep her head down “ … don’t cause any trouble and they’ll ignore you … you can’t do that anymore.”
“I felt like I needed to speak up and do something, it’s not just for us but for anybody who has ever been discriminated against because of their sex, their race, their sexuality, everybody has some sort of shared experience around this, unfortunately right now, it’s us,” said Chan. “I’m just hoping that the momentum around this doesn’t die. Me working as a social worker, I feel like it’s one of my duties, I’m very passionate about this.”
Chan said, “Even on my personal page or Instagram page I try not to post anything uncomfortable, I try to post mostly pictures about food, but I couldn’t do that anymore.”
She is hoping the effort she’s helping organize will help the local Asian-owned businesses, too, saying, “We have quite a few local Asian businesses … I felt like hey, why not put the word out to support Asian-owned businesses, there are actually quite a few of them.”
In a poster advertising the plans, Chan and the other businesses are inviting people to join them during the month of May “in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month.”
“Asian Homestyle Cooking, Central Cafe, Kham’s Thai Cuisine, Pica-Pica Filipino Cuisine, Supa Spice, and Whirligig Brewing will all be donating to the Asian American Legal Defense & Education Fund (AALDEF) in support of #StopAAPIHate,” according to the poster Chan created for the month-long event.
She noted, “AALDEF works with Asian American communities across the country on critical issues affecting Asian Americans.”
“We invite you to visit our local Asian businesses and join us in celebrating Asian American culture this month,” the poster made by Chan states, “We hope you will stand with us and support this effort.”
Visit aalef.org to donate and learn more.
Whirligig Brewery Owner
Geoffrey Sewake, owner of the Whirligig Brewery on Railroad Street in downtown St. Johnsbury, is Japanese American and his family are multi-generation Americans, said this week, “I wanted to do something proactive beyond sharing socially about the recent increase in hate, discrimination and physical assault of AAPI across the country.”
“We are not immune to hate and discrimination where we live,” said Sewake. “Standing up for what is right is important. We hope our small efforts will help support ongoing efforts in DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion).”
Sewake added, “I myself have had horrible, awful racist slurs yelled at me, and more. We hope community members will join us in supporting affirmatively anti-racist efforts.”
Scallion Pancake Lesson
Chan said she is planning to share the poster and news of the event on Instagram.
She is asking people to donate to the organization directly and send her a screen shot of the donation and she is going to share a video of her making scallion pancakes as her thank you to donors from Asian Homestyle Cooking.
The suggested donation is $20, but people will still get the link to the cooking class video no matter the level of their contribution.
Chan said, “My business is currently on a hiatus right now,” she said, so she is offering to provide the cooking class video as her thank you to supporters, “That’s what I am doing to give my support. All the proceeds will go to the organization and I am not getting a cent.”
“I think my goal is to get up to $500, but if people are still interested, I might throw in a fried rice video,” said Chan. “That’s what I’m planning on doing.”
Chan said of the scallion pancake video she will share with anyone who donates to the AALDEF, that scallion pancakes are affordable, use readily available ingredients, are not difficult to make and are vegetarian, “Who doesn’t like scallion pancakes?!”
