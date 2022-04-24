Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network Forms To Keep Funds Local

ST. JOHNSBURY — A group of Northeast Kingdom residents, many of whom have lost loved ones to cancer and have volunteered for the annual Caledonia County Relay For Life, have started a new nonprofit to help people who have financial needs while they are battling cancer.
Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, Inc. is awaiting its Internal Revenue Service 501 (c) (3) status, and once that’s approved, donations will be tax-deductible, said Michael Barrett, of Waterford, the group’s president.
Local attorney Mary Parent, of Downs, Rachlin Martin, donated her services to assist with filing the IRS paperwork for NEKCAN, added Barrett.
Barrett has been the emcee for Relay For Life in Caledonia County for a number of years. He got involved after losing his mom, Janette Barrett, in 2007 at the age of 56 to her battle with ovarian cancer, which returned after a 9-year remission, he shared while at his family insurance agency that bears the Barrett surname on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
Barrett’s stepbrother, Garth Leach, is also one of the group’s founding board members and is the vice-president of NEKCAN; the treasurer is Lorilee Drown, and the secretary is Colin Fucci. Directors, in addition to the slate of officers, include: Jan Oliver, Jansen Willhoit, Melyssa Whitcomb, Daniel Copp and Paula Ward.
The group’s website, nekcan.org, is under construction but it welcomes those who find their way to the page and states, “While you are here, let us tell you a bit about ourselves. We are a newly formed non-profit in Vermont, registered as Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, Inc., but you can call us NEKCAN for short. Our mission is to raise funds to provide grants to those fighting cancer in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, while raising awareness and supporting cancer fighting causes to benefit all.”
“This non-profit is the result of a strong will and desire to continue the fight against cancer, with funds remaining in the Northeast Kingdom!” the page notes.
The spin-off organization is not connected with the American Cancer Society which sponsors the annual Caledonia County Relay For Life.
The group’s wish is to raise funds locally and have those funds remain completely in the area, to help support residents of the Northeast Kingdom who are dealing with cancer diagnoses and treatment, said Barrett.
An organization in Lamoille County has served as a model for NEKCAN, said Barrett.
There are numerous instances where a person with cancer may need financial support, such as rides to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center five days a week, explained Barrett.
The group’s inaugural fundraising event is the 5K Rail Trail & Ale, being held on Saturday, May 7, starting and ending at Goodfella’s in Danville.
After the event, everyone who participates will get a NEKCAN commemorative pint glass, and they can enjoy beer in it. For those who are under age or don’t imbibe alcohol, root beer will also be flowing. The race will begin at 11, with registration starting at 10 a.m.
100 percent of the proceeds raised will benefit NEK residents who have cancer and have costs they need a hand with, stressed Barrett.
“We’re just going to sit down and send checks,” he said of how the nonprofit will operate.
Barrett said, “We have seen the way this community comes together all these years and it’s nothing short of magical.” The group is hoping people will rally around the new group to help cover costs for local people with cancer, whether they’ve missed work, have out of pocket medical costs, don’t have insurance, whatever the case, said Barrett.
“We felt the best way to capitalize on that is to keep the money here. Local, local, local is the way that we plan on addressing all those needs. We will be a grant-writing organization at this point.”
The group’s goal in a nutshell, said Barrett, “Ultimately is to make sure that you’re not fighting alone.”
Information on registration is available at the NEKCAN’s Facebook page.
Donations to help fund the new Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, Inc. can be sent to the new nonprofit at P.O. Box 4415, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819-4415.
NEKCAN Founders Speak
Dan Copp, of Danville, also a Northeast Kingdom native like Barrett, said this week, “I am a cancer survivor. I had Melanoma in 2000. I had just watched my father battle Melanoma for six years before he passed from it. During his final days my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy two weeks before my father passed. Two months after he died I was diagnosed with the same cancer that I just watched my father die from. So cancer hits very close to home.
“I am proud to have been a participant, on the event leadership team and chair of Relay For Life for many years. Over the last few years I kept hearing donors and participants tell me they wish more of the money raised would stay local,” said Copp.
“After last year’s Relay I felt it was time to make that a reality. I contacted some amazing people in the community, Mike Barrett and Paula Ward, and asked if they wanted to help. At that point I had no idea how to do this or if it was possible.
“I contacted LACing Up of Lamoille County for ideas. They helped get the ball rolling as they have a very similar mission for their county. Out of that NEKCAN was born,” explained Copp. “In a matter of months we went from trying to figure out what we were doing, to reality. As soon as word got out, people wanted to jump on board! We have a great committee of volunteers and nine people on a Board Of Directors that were willing to jump in on this dream come true! I couldn’t be more excited! We have many fundraisers lined up throughout the year. I want everyone to know who NEKCAN is, and our vision for helping our local community.”
Of the need for funds to assist people battling cancer, Copp shared this, “I have a close friend that told me a story of a woman that lives two hours away from Norris Cotton Cancer Center in St. Johnsbury. She was traveling two hours one way for treatment. She needed winter tires on her car and couldn’t afford them. It was either gas or tires. She drove every day to treatment in the middle of winter with summer tires because buying the gas was the most important thing. That hit home with me.
“No one should have to make decisions like that while fighting for their life battling cancer. I want to be able to take a little bit of the financial stress off the shoulders of local patients battling cancer. If that means they can take their family out for dinner for one night, buy those needed tires, pay for an expensive medication, or just help pay their electricity bill, we want to help.”
Copp went on, “We have no big overhead expenses. We are all volunteer and are committed to making a difference for our neighbors, friends and all residents of the NEK fighting cancer.”
Paula Ward, of Danville, said this week, “I have been involved with raising money for cancer patients for 18 years. When people ask why I do what I do, my answer is very simple. I raise money to help those in need because I CAN! I have been fortunate to be in good health when others aren’t always as fortunate. I will continue with this passion in honor of all of those we have lost and all those that are fighting.
“The Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network (NEKCAN) was formed to help support local cancer patients that are currently receiving treatments,” said Ward. “A group of us found that our community members need a little extra financial support and we thought we would like to try to help.
“We are all dedicated, passionate, and driven to make the lives of cancer patients better. I am honored to be a part of this great group.
“As we are in the beginning stage of fundraising, we are finding an extreme amount of excitement to help these patients,” she said. “We have a committee of people to work on the fundraising components and a board of directors to distribute grants to those in need. We are always looking for more to join us in our cause though. In the coming months, there will be a lot of fun events taking place to raise some of the funds needed.
“We are encouraged by the response of our community members. People that want to know how to help, how to donate or how to participate can do the following: volunteer at events, donate monetarily to NEKCAN, or participate in actual events. We are encouraging those interested to like our Facebook page — Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network and/or go to our website — nekcan.org. All events and donor information can be found there (new information being added regularly). If there are business owners that are looking to donate with a one-time donation, monthly, quarterly, or any time increment, please let us know. We want to partner with you too!”
Concerning the May 7 5K Rail Trail & Ale event, Ward added, “We can’t wait to see so many faces to help support our local patients now and in the future!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.