The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative convened its fourth annual NEK Day @ the Statehouse on Monday, minus the Statehouse once again, but with the essential element of listening legislators hearing from concerned Kingdom constituents.
Via online video conference lawmakers gathered with business and organization leaders and other interested Northeast Kingdom residents for 90 minutes Monday morning. The virtual connection for the event has been made for the last two years of the pandemic. Prior to COVID, the collaborative coordinated an in-person meeting of legislators and Kingdom people inside the Statehouse in Montpelier.
Jennifer Carlo, NEK Collaborative executive director, said the ability to connect in the same physical space face-to-face is nice, but the online meeting place means more people gather for the event.
“The great benefit is that we’ve had a lot more participation in the last two years because people haven’t had to travel to Montpelier,” she said.
About 140 people registered for the event. Carlo said the number of participants was higher than last year.
On the collaborative’s website, NEK Day @ the Statehouse is touted as an “annual regional celebration and advocacy event at the statehouse to connect legislators with NEK residents and affect policy & funding decisions.”
Carlo said the event this year focused on priorities needing attention in the Kingdom including workforce development, access to housing, access to affordable, high-quality childcare, a thriving Northern Vermont University and comprehensive mental health support. The roster of people citing specific needs and concerns in those areas included Steve Wright, president and general manager at Jay Peak Resort, Patrick Shattuck, executive director of RuralEdge, Carey Crozier, board of directors for Craftsbury Saplings, Dr. John Mills, interim president, Northern Vermont University and Joseph Forscher, Chief of Behavioral Health, NEK Human Services.
Legislators who logged onto some or all of the event were Senators Russ Ingalls and Bobby Starr, from the Essex-Orleans Senate District, Rep. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, Rep. Chip Troiano, of Stannard, Rep. Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, Rep. Terri Williams, of Granby, Rep. Vicki Strong, of Albany, Rep. Mark Higley, of Lowell, Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, and Caledonia County Sen. Joe Benning.
Carlo said some other NEK lawmakers who couldn’t gather for the event were engaged in things associated with the priorities identified, including Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, who was at a meeting with the state mental health board. Rep. Michael Marcotte had to work at his business. “He has his own workforce challenges in the small business that he owns,” said Carlo.
U.S. Senate Patrick Leahy offered recorded remarks for the event. Leahy was responsible for getting the REAP (Rural Economic Area Partnership Program) Zone designation for the Northeast Kingdom in 2000. “The NEK Collaborative is the backbone organization for the REAP Zone,” said Carlo.
“The needs of Kingdom communities are front and center in my work in Washington,” Sen. Leahy said. “I strongly believe that enhancing life in rural Vermont is one of the keys to ensure our state has a real and a vibrant future.”
He mentioned NEK projects for which he is working to secure funding are the restoration of the Jeudevine Library in Hardwick, the Yellow Barn in Hardwick and to complete trail connection work from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to downtown St. Johnsbury.
Tom Lovett, former interim director and current chair of the Collaborative, shared about progress that took place in 2021 around goals identified in a NEK Recovery Plan. He spoke of successes in broadband, housing, increased funding in the Vermont State College system and gains in workforce development and financial literacy.
Lovett said the collaboration of NEK stakeholders has an impact.
“As board chair and as past interim director, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate our partners and our legislators pulling together for this region,” he said.
Among the concerns, Wright communicated to the legislators, was the struggle to find enough workers. The struggle to hire enough staff in the last year meant creating some “unsustainable” short-term solutions around employee housing and employee childcare. The resort needed to convert rental housing into lodging for workers and utilize more of its onsite childcare services for employees’ children rather than for paying guests.
“Those are retail guests who aren’t coming to Jay Peak because there simply isn’t child care for them because it’s being set aside for our workers,” he said.
Shattuck told the group that housing at all income levels is needed in the region. He shared a story about apartment residents with decent incomes he spoke to recently who moved to the area and wanted to buy a home but couldn’t because there isn’t anything in their price range.
In terms of ongoing efforts by RuralEdge to increase housing availability, Shattuck spoke of Rural Edge’s desire to purchase the former Sacred Heart property in Newport. Sen. Starr urged Shattuck to continue to push for the property acquisition.
“If you make that work it’s going to be great for our area,” said Sen. Starr.
Legislators offering remarks thanked people for their comments and for detailing their concerns. They mentioned the influx of federal money into the state and how important it is for legislators to hear from constituents how best to spend the money.
“We really have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make investments to transform the future of Vermont, and so your input today is so invaluable as we wrestle with these really important questions in the Legislature this year,” said Rep. Sims.
