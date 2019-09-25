LYNDON — The injury to a driver in a South Wheelock Road crash on Tuesday was minor, but the effort to free her from her vehicle was not.

It took some work for Lyndonville firefighters to get the driver’s door open to help Michelle Mantia, 54, of Lyndonville, out of the vehicle and up the loose gravel bank. Mantia veered off the road that is under construction and crashed into a ditch. Her Nissan Pathfinder traveled parallel with the road in the deep ditch for about 20 feet before bogging down in the ground muddied by overnight rain. The vehicle stopped below a utility pole and was tilted slightly with the driver’s side lower toward the ground.

