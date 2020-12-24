Northeast Kingdom Human Services Accussed Of Labor Law Violations, Employee Harassment

Northeast Kingdom Human Services has been placed on provisional designation status by the Vermont Department of Mental Health. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

Northeast Kingdom Human Services is being sued by its former legal counsel.

Lowell attorney James Lillicrap claims in a civil rights lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in August that the non-profit human service provider violated federal wage and hour laws, engaged in the bullying and harassment of employees, and then fired Lillicrap after he brought his concerns to the NKHS Board of Directors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments