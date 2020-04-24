Parents and guardians of the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont are navigating the “new normal” of working from home, or being laid off, and managing the pressure of educating their school-aged children from home.
Other parents feel they must have all of the answers for their pre-school aged children who do not understand the severity of COVID-19 and just want to play outside with their friends, while parents of pre-teens and adolescents are picking their battles just to keep peace in the home.
Enter the Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) Parent Support Line: 749-1111 (no 802 needed if calling in Vermont). Parents leave a brief message in the Support Line’s voice mail and a NKHS Children’s clinician calls back within 15 minutes.
Parents and guardians problem-solve with a NKHS Children’s clinician to come up with practical, solution-focused strategies to help manage their children’s behaviors at home. Parents also receive support, validation, and reminders to take care of themselves while juggling multiple priorities. The service is free and designed to help those living in the Northeast Kingdom.
“The Coronavirus has exerted additional pressures on the Northeast Kingdom communities. The unintended consequences of this pandemic has challenged Northeast Kingdom Human Services to continue developing new ways in which we can serve those in need,” said Tomasz Jankowski, NKHS’ President and CEO. “The Parental Behavior Support Warm-Line, which we just launched, is one of those new services that shall assist parents who may be challenged by the new family dynamic.”
The NKHS Parent Support Line is available 24/7, giving parents the opportunity to reach out during quieter times in the late evening, or even in the middle of the night. Noreen Shapiro-Berry, director of School Based Services for NKHS said, “We are excited about the 24/7 coverage the NKHS Parent Support Line offers, making it easier for parents and guardians to get the support they need when they need it.”
For more information, contact Shapiro-Berry (802) 673-9315 or nshapiro-berry@nkhs.net.
