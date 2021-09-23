Northeast Kingdom Human Services Names New Leader

Northeast Kingdom Human Services named the organization’s new executive director on Thursday.
His name is Kelsey Stavseth, and he begins as NKHS continues to address problem areas identified by the Vermont Department of Health several months ago that threatened its role as the region’s designated mental health agency.
Gains have been made since human services was put on notice in December 2020 that its designation was in jeopardy. Former NVRH CEO Paul Bengtson came out of retirement to serve as interim director and Carol Boucher stepped in to help as interim deputy executive director. In August, DMH upgraded the status of NKHS to “Provisional Redesignation, without intent to dedesignate.”
The update acknowledged improvements that have been made as well as areas that still need work. At the time, DMH Deputy Commissioner Alison Krompf credited the interim leadership team for their efforts to correct the deficiencies and referenced the importance of NKHS making the right choice for the next permanent executive director.
Enter Stavseth.
His experience in fields related to the mission of NKHS is extensive.
He started his non-profit career over 13 years ago as an AmeriCorps member then joined the Howard Center in Burlington in 2012. For over seven years Stavseth worked in various positions within the Child Youth and Family Services, Mental Health, and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities departments at Vermont’s largest Designated Agency.
After receiving his MBA in Positive Organizational Development, Stavseth worked at the Lund Family center as both the Associate Director of Child and Family Services where he oversaw a statewide substance use program, a therapeutic 5 STAR childcare center, a high school education program and the Kids-a-Part program. Most recently, as the Associate Director of Program Management he spearheaded the implementation of a Continuous Quality Improvement process for the Residential and Community Treatment Services Department.
“I am delighted to join Northeast Kingdom Human Services and am excited for the opportunity to lead an organization whose values align with my own and is dedicated to serving their community,” Stavseth said.
He also serves as the Secretary of the Board at Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, which works to address fundamental issues of economic, social, environmental, and racial justice.
He is familiar with the Northeast Kingdom, having grown up in Peacham.
Information provided by NKHS notes that choosing Stavseth follows a significant search process that involved much collaboration of stakeholders. The ideal candidate, stakeholders said, will have expertise and experience, relate well with clients and employees, work well with partners, and have compassion and commitment for and to the people NKHS serves.
Said Bengtson, “Kelsey meets those expectations. His experience and expertise will help the organization exceed regulatory and client service requirements.”
Bengtson and Boucher will remain with the organization in an advisory role through the leadership transition.
A grass-roots group called Northeast Kingdom Organizing (NEKO) that advocated for improved and expanded services and other actions to be taken before NKHS is fully restored as a designated mental health agency welcomes Stavseth.
“NEKO is pleased to hear that NKHS has hired Kelsey Stavseth as the new Executive Director and hope that this is another step in the direction of quality mental health care for the NEK,” said Penny Thomas in an email on behalf of the group.
Communication is key, according to the group, as Thomas noted gratitude for the relationship between NEKO and Bengtson and the good communication between him and them.
The group proposed specific goals for NKHS to address to include hiring staff members in key areas, locating a part-time clinic in Barton, establishing respite care homes and reducing the waitlist for counseling and case management.
“While there has been some progress to date on these goals, there is still much work to do,” Thomas said. “NEKO looks forward to working with Kelsey Stavseth to accomplish those goals.”
Speaking for the NKHS Board of Directors, Chair Denise Niemira, MD, said Stavseth is the person to advance the improvements NKHS has seen in recent months.
“The Board is extremely happy to welcome Kelsey as our new Executive Director,” she said. “We feel he has the right leadership qualities to build upon the work done in the past eight months to make NKHS an organization better able to meet the mental health needs of our community.”
NKHS provides services and advocacy to adults, children, and families in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties. With a staff of over 465, it annually serves over 3,000 people. NKHS professionals provide case management, community and home supports, residential care, psychiatry, medication management, therapy, vocational supports, school-based counseling, emergency care and respite.
