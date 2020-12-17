Northeast Kingdom Human Services Placed In Provisional Status By State Over Complaints

Mark Whitworth, Chair, NKHS Board of Directors, with Tomasz Jankowski, President & CEO, address the virtual audience tuned in via Zoom and Facebook live. (Courtesy Photo)

Northeast Kingdom Human Services was moved to Provisional Designation status effective Dec. 11th after more than 50 complaints were filed with the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) and Department of Aging and Independent Living (DAIL). The status was confirmed by Commissioner Sarah Squirrell this week.

DMH and DAIL are responsible for the oversight and designation of community mental health and specialized service agencies across the state, Squirrell explained. “DMH’s top priority is to ensure a high quality of care and accessibility to comprehensive mental health services and to ensure the designated community mental health agencies are meeting the needs of their community and fulfilling their administrative and contractual requirements.”

