Northeast Kingdom Human Services was recognized last week by Vermont officials for the work it has done to implement organizational improvements and correct problems that threatened its role as the region’s designated mental health agency.
NKHS, though, still has a ways to go before the state fully restores its designation.
On Aug. 11, the Department of Mental Health updated and upgraded NKHS’ status to “Provisional Redesignation, without intent to dedesignate.” In the status update, DMH Commissioner Emily Hawes stated, “DMH acknowledges the relentless effort by interim leadership at NKHS and all levels of staff to move the agency toward compliance. Multiple areas of the corrective action plan have been resolved or have had significant improvement since the [Corrective Action Plan]’s origination.”
NKHS was put on notice in December 2020 that a state investigation had identified issues with the agency and its status was downgraded to provision with intent to dedesignate, requiring a corrective action plan to begin meeting state expectations. In the aftermath then NKHS CEO and President Thomas Jankowski resigned and retired NVRH CEO Paul Bengtson was named Interim Executive Director, stepping into the leadership role just as the agency needed to transform itself.
Alison Krompf, DMH Deputy Commissioner, said of the status update, “This signals that the department has some confidence the organization can get there with more effort and more time.”
Krompf noted areas that need more improvement are stakeholder engagement and communication, access and capacity for core mental health services, and stable senior leadership that is able to support a culture that can retain and recruit qualified staff.
“NKHS has not reached quality standards in those areas at this time and therefore will remain under the corrective action plan as they work towards these goals over the next six months,” said Krompf.
Bengtson said Tuesday he was happy with how far NKHS had come in its efforts to turn things around.
“I would say we are making significant progress,” he said while recognizing that there was still more to be done. “Our goal is to be back to full designation before the next 6 months are up.”
Bengtson offered kudos to his staff for what they had accomplished in the last 6 to 8 months.
“People should feel good about that. The community should feel good about that, in my opinion. I see a lot of good work being done.”
Bengtson noted some of the issues that NKHS continues to grapple with, like staff retention and available services are headwinds that many mental health agencies face across the state and nation.
Krompf agreed with Bengtson’s assessment of NKHS’ turnaround. “I share in his optimism,” she said. “We have seen both the Board at NKHS and the leadership take this corrective action plan very seriously.”
Krompf recognized the amount of work accomplished so far but had more to do with staff hiring, staff retention and availability of services. “They have stoop up an effective team … They have checked off a number of items.”
Krompf said one of the things DMH is waiting to see is the hiring of a permanent executive director and whether the new leadership team understands and continues the important improvement steps that have begun.
Krompf said NKHS is important to the region for the services it provides, often to residents with significant mental health needs.
“It’s worth noting that they have good consumer satisfaction data … People who can access services see qualified, committed professionals and caring and supportive staff,” said Krompf. “We want people to get through those doors because when they do they get good care.”
Bengtson acknowledged that the climate within NKHS previously had hurt the agency’s operational capacity. “We need to make sure the work environment is a healthy, enjoyable work environment,” said Bengtson. “The work is tough and the last thing you want is a toxic work environment.”
Bengtson said the search for a new executive director is going well and he is hopeful his replacement will be identified and brought on board soon.
A grass-roots group called Northeast Kingdom Organizing that advocated for improved and expanded services and other actions to be taken before NKHS is fully restored as a designated mental health agency applauded the continuation of its provisional status. “Residents of the Northeast Kingdom deserve access to high quality mental health care and NEKO is committed to continuing to work with DMH, NKHS and the community to make that a reality,” said the group in a statement released Monday. “NEKO appreciates the efforts of NKHS’s Interim Executive Director, Paul Bengtson, Interim Deputy Executive Director, Carol Boucher, board President Denise Niemira, to begin to make the necessary changes to improve access to quality mental health care in the region while remaining mindful that much work is still to be done.”
Bengtson said he appreciates the input the community group has provided him and his team as they work through this process.
“I admire what they are doing. They have been very helpful to me personally. … They have brought concerns to my attention and to our attention that need to be addressed. … I like meeting with them and I plan to continue doing so.”
Krompf also said NEKO has a role in NKHS’ improvement plan. “The community in that area has taken a vested interest in seeing it done. That kind of interest is going to help with accountability and making sure the hard work gets done.”
