COVENTRY — Northeast Kingdom International Airport marks its 75th anniversary today, Aug. 22.

The airport, formerly known as Newport State Airport, sits at the southern shore of Lake Memphremagog and provides service to the Northeast Kingdom and its Canadian friends across the border. The airport has grown substantially since its opening in 1945, when it was built to support the military. It is now a full-service jetport.

