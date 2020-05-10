NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Local community, business and organization leaders had an opportunity to outline concerns and hear about possible federal initiatives during a virtual meeting between the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative and Congressman Peter Welch Friday morning.
Enormity of Economic Concerns
Northern Counties Investment Corporation (NCIC) President Jon Freeman told Welch he is very concerned about restaurants, dairy, hospitality and tourism.
“All sectors are seeing a depletion of cash and the employers are really in a terrible condition,” reported Freeman. “We have record numbers of unemployment; as we open the economy back up, these employers are not in a good fiscal position to re-employ. We are quite challenged.”
The federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed for eight weeks, and Freeman said NCIC has been closed for seven weeks, “And there’s no indication of being able to go back to work soon … many of the businesses that were helped by the eight weeks are reaching the end of that period.”
“These are hard times,” Welch said. “The scale of the problem is enormous.”
Significant federal dollars for unemployment are flowing to Vermonters through the federal aid packages that have been approved. Welch said the help is major, but “hit or miss” in some places and he vowed to continue to bring more relief to needed sectors in the state.
“Where we’re having some challenges is with the Paycheck Protection Program” said Welch, saying it’s not working for all businesses.
About 10,000 businesses in Vermont have been approved for it, he said, “but a lot of businesses like restaurants in particular, where the terms of that PPP loan or grant are restricted … it’s essentially useless for the restaurant industry and the ag industry, but especially the restaurant industry.”
Except for takeout, restaurants have been shut down during the pandemic restrictions.
Welch said he’s worried about the restaurant industry, “We need them.”
Testing Critical
Welch said he is alarmed that testing standards and protocols for contact tracing and isolation have not been led by the administration.
“We can’t have our governors competing against each other about who is going to come up with the right test,” Welch said.
He said widespread, quick testing is critical and countries which have done so, such as South Korea, Taiwan and Germany, have demonstrated this is effective using standard procedures during an epidemic.
Some countries, through these measures, have not had to close down their economies because they were able to contain spread of the virus, said Welch.
Welch said he’s a co-sponsor of legislation that would require the president do it. “It’s the job of the administration to execute. That’s a critical component,” said Welch, “People have to have confidence it’s safe to go out for the economy to open back up.”
State, Municipal, and Nonprofits Need Support
Substantial aid for states is needed and on the agenda in DC next week, said Welch, noting that without help, a serious, negative trickle down will occur.
Chad Whitehead, St. Johnsbury’s town manager, said a tax delinquency of 20 percent is expected and for St. Johnsbury that means about $1.25 million.
He said the municipality is “trying to figure out how we’re going to make it through,” and will look to use some reserves.
“I don’t think our community wants to hear about cutting essential services right now,” said Whitehead.
“It’s a grave error for the federal government not to help out with the states and the municipalities,” said Welch. “This is a unique situation, once in 100 years. What I’ve observed in our municipalities, and especially in the Kingdom, you guys are pretty cheap. It’s not like you’re wasting money.”
Help is also needed for education in Vermont and for non-profits.
Northern Vermont University President Elaine Collins said, “With COVID we lost our students and we lost our capacity to house them.”
The coronavirus crisis turned an already fragile fiscal picture into “a crisis,” said Collins.
“There are other people in line and a lot of needs in the state, and I’m very concerned for our students and our communities,” said Collins.
Jody Fried, executive director of Catamount Arts, also chairs the NEK Collaborative board, and told the Congressman the creative sector is “facing what I call an existential crisis right now … we have not figured out the path forward.”
Online and streaming activities are being offered, “But there is very little opportunity for monetization and revenue … It’s really the perfect storm for the creative sector,” said Fried.
“Especially in rural areas, the creative sector is at the heart and soul of the communities,” said Fried of the sector’s importance to economic and workforce development in the NEK.
Welch said, “I know you’re right, and Catamount has been such a mainstay in the Kingdom.”
NVRH, Rural Hospitals, Receive Help
Welch said rural hospitals received significant infusions of federal help in recent days, which was critically needed.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) CEO Shawn Tester was on the line, and said, “We were pleasantly surprised with the second round” of federal funding.
“I was assured it would happen, but in my line of work, I don’t believe it until I see it,” said Welch.
Without the funds, NVRH was looking at across the board paycuts for anyone earning more than $20 an hour very soon, plus furloughs of dozens of employees, Tester said.
A deficit is still expected, but one the hospital can handle, said Tester, thanks to the federal aid.
NEK Broadband
Also on the Zoom line was Evan Carlson, speaking for a new grassroots NEK Broadband nonprofit, which was approved to form in more than two dozen towns by votes on Annual Town Meeting Day.
Carlson said a proposal to quickly improve internet access for NEK student needs during the pandemic is proposed, and would cost about $300,000.
“Obviously when we’re talking about internet funding, that’s a drop in the bucket,” said Carlson.
He said the proposal is for an emergency, short-term solution that can “have a huge impact for students” during the remote learning environment everyone is presently operating in.
Carlson said, “We have to have something in place for those students.”
Welch vowed support for community nonprofit solutions to bring high-speed internet to rural areas.
Welch said, “We have to future-proof whatever it is we do.”
NEK Ag and Food
Also on the Zoom call was Jon Ramsay from the VT Food Venture Center in Hardwick, who said the organization is working with dairy farmers to assist them with available pandemic relief.
“We’re pivoting and getting as much local food that would have gone to universities and schools to food banks around the Northeast Kingdom,” said Ramsay.
Welch said he was interested in that due to the markets crashing with schools closed and restaurants closed, and reports of milk dumping and more, “It’s a real challenge.”
“We know that dairy is a struggle but we want to continue to support dairy as best we can,” said Ramsay.
