A man from Troy died from injuries caused in a two-car crash in Westfield Friday morning.
Corey Pion, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 100 near Buck Hill Road.
Vermont State Police Sgt. Andrew Jensen reported that Pion was driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra south on Route 100 about 8 a.m. He lost control of the car and crossed the center line into the path of a 2001 Toyota pickup driven by Marc Mcallister, 71, of Lowell. Sgt. Jensen described the road surface as wet, icy and slush-covered and stated that it was snowing.
The state police report notes that Mcallister said he tried to slow down and steer away from the Sentra but the vehicles collided. Both vehicles were totalled. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, noted Sgt. Jensen. Mcallister was taken to North Country Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the police report.
A portion of the road was closed to traffic for approximately three hours due to the crash. Wright’s Towing and B&B Motorsports arrived at the scene to remove the vehicles.
