Northeast Kingdom Town Meeting Roundup
Waterford Town Meeting, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

BRIGHTON

In contested elections at Brighton’s town meeting, John Manning (103 votes) won over Frederick Roese (75) and Michael Testut (45) to finish out a one-year term on the selectboard. Running for a three-year term, incumbent selectman Jeanne Gervais outpolled Carolyn Miller 133-101. Vying for a two-year term on the Brighton school board, Bruce Rumball-Petre (116) prevailed over Beth Rodondi (78) and write-in candidate Jocelyn Gervais (44).

