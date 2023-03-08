Northeast Kingdom Town Meeting Roundup

BRIGHTON
In contested elections at Brighton’s town meeting, John Manning (103 votes) won over Frederick Roese (75) and Michael Testut (45) to finish out a one-year term on the selectboard. Running for a three-year term, incumbent selectman Jeanne Gervais outpolled Carolyn Miller 133-101. Vying for a two-year term on the Brighton school board, Bruce Rumball-Petre (116) prevailed over Beth Rodondi (78) and write-in candidate Jocelyn Gervais (44).
By a vote of 175-63, voters approved borrowing an amount of $400,000 over 10 years to purchase a road grader. Voters rejected authorizing cannabis retail operations in town, 89 for and 150 opposed.
HARDWICK
Both the Hazen Union high school and OSUSED budgets passed at Hardwick’s Town Meeting Day at Hardwick Elementary on Tuesday. The Hazen Union budget passed 331-113 and the OSUSED budget passed 348-116.
The town budget of $3,736,029 was also passed. Out of 2,196 people on the voter checklist, 293 voted.
The Bond vote regarding financing the cost of acquisition of a gravel pit in Greensboro not exceeding $500,000 (subject to reduction by federal and state grants-in-aid) passed 214-70.
Election results included Ceilidh Galloway-Kane (three-year term), Elizabeth Dow (one-year) and Eric Remick (one-year) being voted to the Selectboard. Rose Friedman was voted Hazen Union Director. Other results included: Geoffrey Fehrs, Tree Warden; Ross Connelly, One Library Trustee; Daphne Kalmar, One Library Trustee; Raymond Bellavance, Grand Juror.
LUNENBURG
The proposed town budget (without the school’s share) of $2,609,180 was defeated by voice vote on the meetinghouse floor. The process now, town officials say, is to redo the budget and have another vote on the budget at a date to be determined. Overall there were six articles on the warrant with no contested elections.
NEWARK
All 11 warrant articles passed in a town meeting with no contested elections. The sum of $214,686.96 was approved for the general fund, while an additional $209,631.06 was approved for the reserve fund, and $431,528.00 for the highway department. Articles supporting the fire department and Lyndon Rescue were supported.
WALDEN
The town of Walden received votes from 185 of the 731 eligible voters at Tuesday’s town meeting day at Walden School.
The Highway budget of $586,631.80 passed, as did the General Budget of $338,125.68. The Highway budget will have $443,289.88 raised by taxes and the remaining $143,341.92 raised by non-tax revenues. The General budget’s breakdown is $234,685.55 raised by taxes, $103,440.13 raised by non-tax revenues.
Article 6 was voted down to see if voters would approve an expansion to the Municipal Office at a cost not to exceed $100,000.
There were several elections and positions voted in, including Debbie Messier, Town Clerk/Treasurer; Robert Hatch, Selectboard; Dia Michaud, Lister and Delinquent Tax Collector; Eugene McAllister, Constable; Alison Gulka, Library Trustee; Lynette Farnham, Cemetery Commission.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.