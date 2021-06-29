The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation awarded the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District a grant worth $250,000.00 to enhance organics management and expand opportunities for processing organic material locally.
“This grant allows the District to work closely with the private sector to further develop processing capacity of organic wastes while diverting these materials from landfill disposal,” said Paul Tomasi, executive director at the NEKWMD.
The source of the grant funding is derived from the $6/ton tax on landfilled wastes generated throughout Vermont.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District has 49 members towns from Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties. The NEKWMD collects, processes, and markets recyclables, landfill banned materials, household hazardous wastes, and organic wastes in partnership with public and private entities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.