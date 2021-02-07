The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District is suing the Town of Lyndon over its tax status.
The lawsuit, filed in Caledonia Superior Court in November, follows a long-running dispute between the two entities over whether the waste district’s warehouse and headquarters property located at 224 Church Street in Lyndon is tax-exempt.
According to the complaint filed in Caledonia Superior Court, the waste district (NEKWMD) is seeking a reversal of a town decision denying the waste district’s tax-exempt status for the property. NEKWMD is also seeking a declaratory judgment by the court that NEKWMD is a “governmental entity,” that its property at 224 Church Street is exempt from property tax and a declaratory judgment that any taxes assessed by the town in 2018, 2019 and 2020 were “improper and without basis.”
The waste district is also seeking legal fees.
“Defendant has no authority to collect property tax against property in which it lacks a taxable interest,” reads the complaint filed on Nov. 23, 2020, by the waste district’s lawyer, Daniel P. Richardson of Montpelier.
The waste district has owned the Church Street property since 2000 where it has operated a recycling center and solid waste transfer station as a “tax-exempt, non-profit governmental agency” for its 49 member towns – including the town of Lyndon.
But in 2018 the town sent NEKWMD a tax bill “without explanation or prior notice,” according to the complaint.
“NEKWMD informed the Town that the bill was in error and that as a governmental entity and municipal corporation, it was entitled to tax exemption,” wrote Attorney Richardson.
The waste district did not pay the tax bill and has been in a dispute with the town ever since.
On Oct. 23, 2020, the Lyndon Board of Civil Authority (BCA) considered the question and ruled against the waste district.
“The BCA gave no reason for its denial,” wrote Attorney Richardson in the complaint. “The BCA did not explain the basis for its decision. As of the filing of this appeal, the town of Lyndon continues to treat NEKWMD’s property at 224 Church Street as a taxable property.”
The town, which is being defended by Attorney Daniel D. McCabe of the St. Johnsbury law firm of Adler & McCabe, has said that an official at the Vermont Department of Taxes found in 2018 that the waste district is subject to taxation.
Attorney McCabe filed his response to the complaint on Feb.1 disputing several of the waste district’s legal claims including its position that it serves the “general public” by processing solid waste for its 49 member communities.
“Deny as non-member communities are not allowed to access the facility,” wrote Attorney McCabe in his response.
McCabe also denies NEKWMD’s claims that the town engaged in “improper” and “wrongful” action by taxing the waste district.
The town is asking the court to uphold the decision by the board of civil of authority and to deny tax-exempt status for the property. The town is also asking the court to declare that the NEKWMD property is not tax-exempt and declare that the taxes the town imposed in 2018, 2019 and 2020 are owed and may be collected by the town.
The town is also seeking legal fees.
