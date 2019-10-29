Plans are underway for our Northeast Kingdom Youth Services (NEKYS) 16th Annual Walk for Homeless Youth and Young Adults on Saturday, Nov. 2 in St. Johnsbury. NEKYS is looking for interested organizations, business and individuals to form teams for the Walk.
NEKYS’ Housing Program addresses the needs of homeless young adults in the area. Homeless young adults receive support services, which include safe and stable housing, education, employment, and physical and emotional well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.