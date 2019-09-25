Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lyndonville Firefighters help Michelle Mantia, 54, Lyndonville, climb an embankment on the South Wheelock Road in Lyndonville on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Mantia lost control of the Nissan Pathfinder, which left the road and came to rest in a deep ditch. The vehicle's driver side door was blocked by the ground, requiring the firefighters to dig it free in order to get Mantia out of the vehicle. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Lyndon Rescue personnel and Lyndonville firefighters place Jennifer Williamson, of Lyndonville, into an ambulance on the South Wheelock Road in Lyndonville on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, while firefighters work to free the crashed vehicle's driver, Michelle Mantia, 54, of Lyndonville. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris works with Lyndonville firefighters and Lyndon Rescue workers to help Jennifer Williamson, of Lyndonville, climb an embankment off South Wheelock Road in Lyndon after a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Lyndonville Firefighters pick up boards and blocks used to help them extricate a woman stuck in a car off the South Wheelock Road in Lyndon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rescue workers assist two occupants in a crash on South Wheelock Road in Lyndon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON — The injury to a driver in a South Wheelock Road crash on Tuesday was minor, but the effort to free her from her vehicle was not.
It took some work for Lyndonville firefighters to get the driver’s door open to help Michelle Mantia, 54, of Lyndonville, out of the vehicle and up the loose gravel bank. Mantia veered off the road that is under construction and crashed into a ditch. Her Nissan Pathfinder traveled parallel with the road in the deep ditch for about 20 feet before bogging down in the ground muddied by overnight rain. The vehicle stopped below a utility pole and was tilted slightly with the driver’s side lower toward the ground.
