A Hardwick woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of her disabled son has been granted a sentence reduction.

Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Zonay cut six months off the minimum of the 4-12 year prison sentence being served by Melissa Robitille, at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments