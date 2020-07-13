WATERFORD — Another Northeastern Speedway reunion is on track for Saturday.
Restrictions related to COVID-19 have lifted to allow for a gathering of former racers, fans, family and friends at the track along Route 18 that current property owner Paul Bellefeuille has spent much time and money restoring.
He hosted the first reunion on July 18, 2009, 50 years to the day from the first night racing took place at the fifth-mile clay track.
Reginald Garand, of St. Johnsbury, remembers the first race and how many people were eager to experience it.
“We built stands for about 200 people and that first night we had over a 1,000,” he said.
In its heyday, the track drew as many as 5,000 spectators.
It closed in 1966.
When Bellefeuille bought the property in 2008 it was overgrown and the plan for him and wife, Lise, was to build a home there.
“As soon as I started clearing it and people kept coming up to me and telling me the history, I said, ‘Lise we’re not building a house here,” said Bellefeuille. “I just got wound up and it looked good and I said, ‘I’m going to restore it and I’m gong to have people come here and they did come and they still come.”
He said he some of the older people who usually come to the reunions are planning to stay away this year because of the virus. It’s the older people who raced and/or remember the racing who enjoy the reunions, said Bellefeuille, but it’s that demographic who may have health risks associated with the virus.
Garand is among those speedway veterans who believes he’ll need to miss this year. At 91 (92 next month) and with health complications, he may be at risk. He and his wife met with Bellefeuille at the track on a recent morning to talk about the track’s history and for Bellefeuille to show them his newest restoration project, a concession stand built in the same location where the original building once stood. The concession stand in particular meant much to the Garands.
“Oh, that’s where I used to work every Saturday night,” said Gloria Garand. “This is the window I worked from.”
She and Reginald celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on July 4.
By the time the track opened in 1959, they had been married for 10 years. Reginald is among six men who borrowed $500 from the former Citizens Savings Bank & Trust (now Union Bank) to have the track built. He is the only one of the six still alive. He and Gloria ran the concession stand, which was so popular, that the borrowed money was quickly paid back, Reginald said.
“That concession is what paid for the track,” he said.
Inside the newly built concession stand, Bellefeuille is creating one section to display memorabilia, trophies, photos and scrapbooks. The other end will be available to provide food concessions for reunion events at the track. Bellefeuille said the Waterford Fire Department will provide concessions at the July 18 reunion. All the proceeds from food sales will go to the department.
“You’ve done a beautiful job,” said Reginald as he walked into the building. “God, this brings back memories.”
“This means the world to me,” Reginald said as he looked through scrapbooks. “He’s (Bellefeuille) pretty well done it on his own. I’ve got to give him a lot or credit.”
Reginald, a former president of the United Racing Club that ran the Northeastern Speedway, may feel like his body is wearing down and susceptible to trouble with the virus, but his mind is sharp. He recalled much history of how the race track came to be and the names of everyone who was involved along the way.
Asked how much prize money guys were racing for in the beginning, he said, “nothing.” That changed as the track quickly became popular. It went from paying nothing to next to nothing — in a scrapbook is a payout receipt for winner Johnny Gammel for $2 — to up to $30 by the time the track closed in 1966.
Schedule for Saturday
The plan for Saturday is for the reunion to go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Race cars, some that raced on the track 60 years ago, will be brought to take parade laps around the track.
At 11 a.m. will be an open mic for anyone to talk about the track and memories of racing there. At 11:45 a.m. will be a special unveiling of a restored car that raced there and belonged to Jerry Bigelow.
“Jerry’s car was number two,” recalled Reginald.
It will be the first time anyone, including the Bigelow family, said Bellefeuille, has seen the restored championship car.
“I can’t wait to see it, but the guy who fixed it won’t let anybody look at it, not even the Bigelows, until he backs it out of the trailer,” said Bellefeuille.
The parade laps will go from noon to 1 p.m.
Another feature new for reunion-goers this year is a memorial garden off one of the turns of the track.
Bellefeuille said he is expecting a good turnout despite concerns about the virus. He is taking precautions to make people feel more at ease. There will be hand wipes; surfaces will be disinfected.
“With the area we can be spread out,” he said. “We don’t have bleachers so I’m not worried about people sitting close together. Bring your own chair and space out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.