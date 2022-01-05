Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2022

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) welcomed its first baby of the New Year – Dillon Harrison Benton – at 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. Dillon is the son of Justin Benton and Halle Vera Rich of Lyndonville.
Dr. Lisa Baclawski delivered the healthy baby boy who weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long.
Each year, the hospital’s first baby of the year receives a basket of baby items to celebrate his or her birthday.
The Birth Center at NVRH is one of two Vermont hospitals designated as Baby-Friendly by the World Health Organization. In 2018, the space underwent a $2.4 million dollar renovation to enhance the birthing experience and to bring the process of labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum (LRDP) care all into the same room with new LDRP rooms. In 2021, 186 babies were delivered at NVRH. Learn more about The Birth Center at NVRH at nvrh.org/birth-center.
