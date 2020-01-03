Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Welcomes First Baby Of 2020

Amanda Chase and her baby Raelynn Lea Chase. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) welcomed its first baby of the new year – Raelynn Lea Chase – at 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. She is the first child of Amanda Chase of Lyndonville.

Kathleen Mulkern, Certified Nurse Midwife, delivered the healthy baby girl, who was just over 17-inches long and 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

