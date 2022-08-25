HAVERHILL — The Northern Border Regional Commission has awarded game-changing funds to a couple of Haverhill recipients.
Cottage Hospital and the Town of Haverhill will each receive $1 million through NBRC’s 2022 State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Awards for high-priority projects of great importance to the public.
It’s a windfall for this Upper Valley Community, where communications infrastructure and access to healthcare are pressing needs.
Cottage Hospital will put the funds towards a $1.8 million sewer line replacement project.
The sewer connection that serves the 35-bed in-patient unit is aging and the cast iron pipes, installed in 1960, are at risk of catastrophic failure.
The problem was discovered when a small section broke last year, requiring emergency repairs.
While a cheaper solution exists, it would require closing the in-patient unit and breaking open the ground underneath it.
That would pose too great a risk to public health, said Holly McCormack, CEO of Cottage Hospital, noting that the hospital’s average daily census has increased from 12 to 15 since the pandemic struck.
The proposed $1.8 million project, developed with engineers and architects, will allow the unit to remain open.
“We need to be here to take care of the community,” McCormack said. “To get the full million dollars is huge. We are extremely grateful.”
Meanwhile the Town of Haverhill will use the funds to support broadband expansion efforts.
Specifically, the NBRC grant will go towards the implementation of the Haverhill Broadband Committee’s plan to deliver high-speed internet to the community.
The HBC has proposed a public-private partnership with an internet service provider to build a new broadband network to serve the un-served and under-served areas of town.
That process will involve mapping areas that are currently un-served or under-served by the three major internet service providers: Consolidated, Spectrum, and New Hampshire Electric Coop.
The town will work with the ISPs to either build out a new network, or expand existing networks.
“This is very exciting news for Haverhill; we could not be more pleased with the award,” said Town Manager Brigitte Codling.
“The NBRC grant is a very important piece of a broader funding plan, which we anticipate will include project partner commitments, additional grant dollars, force account contributions, and volunteer and donated asset contributions.”
“The goal is to ensure every resident of Haverhill has access to high-speed internet, without us having to ask Haverhill residents to contribute new tax dollars to do it.”
Overall, NBRC awarded $24.2 million to 56 recipients through its 2022 State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Awards.
That includes $6.8 million awarded to 19 recipients in New Hampshire.
NBRC serves a four-state region that consists of portions of Maine, New Hampshire and Maine and all of Vermont.
For more information visit www.nbrc.gov/articles/128.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.