LYNDON — Efforts to create a Sanborn Covered Bridge Riverfront Park got a huge boost on Wednesday.
The Northern Borders Regional Commission awarded $350,000 to re-frame and re-truss the historic bridge, which is located along Main Street.
It will be the biggest funding source for the project, which has gained significant momentum in recent months.
“This is a huge award,” said Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton. “Three-hundred and fifty thousand is big funding for anywhere, but for Lyndon it is massive.”
NBRC funded 14 of 22 applications in Vermont, reflecting growing confidence in the Sanborn Covered Bridge Waterfront Park initiative.
“We could easily have been one of the ones that weren’t funded. But this project has legs. It will be a showcase piece for what rural Vermont has to offer,” Gratton said. “For NBRC to stand behind it, it speaks loudly that this project is sound.”
The town has now secured $754,000 for project development, a grant application to the Vermont Community Foundation is pending, and additional grant applications will be submitted later this year to the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative, USDA Community Facilities Grant Program, and Vermont Historic Preservation Grant Program.
Meanwhile, the plan continues to take shape.
Conceptual drawings for a two-acre riverfront park were shown to the Select Board in June. They feature pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, a sculpture, pavilions with educational signage, and kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River.
Earlier this month four finalists were chosen to create a public art installation for the park. They will develop proposals for sculptures, which will be reviewed by the Select Board, Village Trustees and community members at a public meeting this fall.
Nothing has been finalized and there will be public discussions in the months ahead on both the park design and art installation.
If all goes according to plan, pre-development work will be completed later this year, bridge and abutment work could begin next spring, and the park could open in the fall.
NBRC DONATES MILLIONS TO TWIN STATES
Overall, the Northern Border Regional Commission awarded $24.2 million to 56 projects in its four-state region which includes portions of Maine, New Hampshire, New York and all of Vermont.
That includes $5.8 million to 14 projects in Vermont.
Other Northeast Kingdom recipients include the Town of Greensboro, which received $153,553 for the creation of a rail trail hub, and the Vermont Agency of Transportation, which got $350,000 for the creation of train-truck transload infrastructure.
Meanwhile, $6.8 million was awarded to 19 projects in New Hampshire.
That includes $1 million to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for the replacement of sewer lines inside and outside of the facility, $280,000 to Taproot Farm and Environmental Education Center in Lancaster for the construction of a 3,000 sq. ft. environmental education center, $244,412 to North Country Community Radio in Littleton to expand and upgrade its recording studio, $119,395 to the Northern Forest Center for strategic mountain bike trail development in Coos and Grafton Counties, Tri-Town Bike Friendly Community Initiative for continued trail system development in Littleton, Franconia, and Bethlehem, and $240,360 for the Waumbec Methna Snowmobile Club in Jefferson for the purchase of a trail groomer and Mogul Master Drag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.