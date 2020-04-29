ST. JOHNSBURY — Almost as soon as the Coronavirus pandemic reality hit, the staff at the Northern Counties Health Care’s (NCHC) St. Johnsbury Community Health Care Center on Sherman Drive wanted to find a way to keep primary care patients and the care for potentially virus-infected patients separate
A respiratory clinic created to segregate symptoms that could indicate COVID-19 from general patients was the first to help a local hospital with testing during the Coronavirus pandemic in Vermont, according to CEO Michael Costa.
He said, “When COVID really started to hit Vermont, there was this reaction to start limiting the number of patients in our clinic. One of the things we did as an organization was we made the decision early on to take a portion of the St. J Community Health Center and section it off so we had a facility we could still clinically evaluate patients who were calling with respiratory symptoms or symptoms that are indicative of COVID-19.”
Costa said, “We started the respiratory care clinic because our clinicians knew that primary care still had an important role to play during COVID-19.”
A wall went up, the former employee entrance became the new entry point for patients with respiratory concerns, and on March 3, the facilities work to create the separate clinic space for the expected surge of COVID-19 cases was completed, according to Chris Towne, director of Federally Qualified Health Center operations for NCHC.
“The project went from vision to reality in a 24-hour period,” said Towne.
Staff at the clinic, including Pam Dearborn, RN – Clinical Practice Manager; Craig Taylor, Facilities Director; Patrick Anderson, PA - Physician Assistant; Allison Ebrahimi Gold, FNP - Family Nurse Practitioner; Costa, the CEO; receptionist Devin Barrett, and nurse Katie Higgins, RN, met at the clinic on Tuesday to show how it works and explain the setup for patients in the Northeast Kingdom. A second RN, Beth Fauver, is also part of the COVID clinic team.
Both Gold, the NP, and Anderson, the PA, are recent recruits, and pivoted from general practice providers recruited to help run a new walk-in clinic to those roles plus COVID clinic specialists quickly.
According to Gold, “The patients have been fantastic about it … patients are integrating this into their chronic care,” and are adapting to take care of themselves in this new landscape, just like the medical team caring for them.
Dearborn said, to date, the clinic has completed 210 appointments, and seen 202 unique patients since March 12, when the COVID clinic first began seeing people with respiratory symptoms.
Two of those patients ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
Inside the respiratory portion of the clinic on the right side of the building, people arrive, ring the doorbell and then come in and wash their hands, put on a mask and are seen by either the PA or NP on duty; if the visit leads the provider to suspect COVID-19, the person is asked to go outside to a test site.
There are a few signs inside the clinic, one on a white board welcomes people to the Twilight Zone, on a door. Another sign refers to the team as the “COVID angels.”
Having the separate area in the facility dedicated to respiratory symptoms allows the other half of the clinic to be maintained as a place to be able to clinically evaluate instead of just testing, Costa said.
“Testing is extremely important, as we know, but also there are many other illnesses that could have similar symptoms, so for folks that are experiencing shortness of breath, for example, there are some of those that we really wanted to make sure we could listen to their lungs and provide them with the appropriate level of care,” he said.
Gowns, Masks, Made By NCHC Staff At Catamount Arts
There is a small lab area set up for drawing specimens, an administrative space, and a space for staff to put on and take off Personal Protective Equipment, the colorful gowns sewn by NCHC staff who were temporarily serving as seamstresses in a mini factory hosted at Catamount Arts.
That sewing factory saw more 300 masks and 300 gowns sewn with donated fabric from JoAnn Fabrics and more donations.
Gold said the gowns are so cheerful and well-made, it adds a really nice touch to the work and brightens a stressful time.
Taylor said donations from large to small, including a company in Morrisville called Concept 2, who donated 20,000 masks, have helped significantly during this time, to ensure the clinic has critical equipment.
Anderson said the practice “was ahead of the curve,” in being agile so early to respond and create a separate space for patients exhibiting symptoms that could be the Coronavirus.
