Northern Counties Health Care Announces Upcoming Construction At Danville Health Center

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announced that construction to renovate and expand the Danville Health Center will begin in June. The health center is located at 26 Cedar Lane in Danville.
The Danville Health Center has been a part of the Danville community since 1977 and has been in operation at the Cedar Lane location since 1989, with one expansion in 2011. This summer’s renovation will improve the health care experience for patients and staff and ensures that the organization can meet the needs of the community for years to come.
“We are thrilled to undertake this project to better serve our patients and the community of Danville,” said Dan Sherman, NCHC’s Director of Primary Care. “The project will add more exam and consultation rooms, a new conference room, enhance office space, and expand the reception area to improve patient check-in and check-out.”
Throughout the renovation period of June 6th through October 14th, the Danville Health Center will be relocated to the 2nd floor of NCHC’s St. Johnsbury Community Health Center at 185 Sherman Drive in St. Johnsbury.
NCHC’s CEO Michael Costa stated, “Northern Counties Health Care views community investment as a way to help build healthy families and thriving communities. The project at Danville Health Center is one example of our organization working to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
Costa continued, “We look forward to re-opening a new and improved Danville Health Center and celebrating with the community once the project is complete.”
Patients may contact the Danville Health Center at 802-684-2275 to get their questions answered or request transportation assistance.
NCHC currently encompasses six community health centers—including a walk-in primary care location, three dental centers, and a certified home health care & hospice division.
