ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care bought Caplan’s Army store on Wednesday.
The long-time retail anchor in a stretch of storefronts on Railroad Street will now be a home for health services.
Started in 1922, Caplan’s had its beginnings on Eastern Avenue. It moved 24 years later to its current location at the downtown intersection of Railroad and Portland streets. The store served its final customer on Dec. 31, 2020, as owner Dave Caplan decided it was time to get out of the business and sell the property.
Nearly 10 months later, Northern Counties Health Care is owner of the prime real estate with ample municipal parking in the back. The acquisition is the second downtown property for the organization. Together with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, they have Northern Express Care at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, which has been open for 11 months.
Throughout the Northeast Kingdom, NCHC operates five community health centers, three dental centers, a walk-in primary care location, and a certified home health care & hospice division.
How NCHC intends to use the Caplan’s property remains to be seen, but officials say increasing a downtown presence in a key spot is important to the organization.
“We believe in downtown St. Johnsbury, which looks and feels more vibrant each and every day. This investment will put Northern Counties in a better position to respond to community needs in the future,” stated NCHC CEO Michael Costa. “Northern Counties truly believes that prosperous downtowns, villages, and communities help people stay healthy and thrive, which is why our organization is investing in projects throughout the NEK.”
In addition to multiple St. Johnsbury locations (Railroad Street and Sherman Drive), NCHC has properties in Concord, Danville, Hardwick, Island Pond and Orleans.
Gillian Sewake, director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, said NCHC’s purchase of Caplan’s will benefit downtown.
“We’re very excited that this historic property will have such great community-minded owners, bringing activity and essential services to a centrally-located building downtown,” she said.
NCHC doesn’t expect to decide the exact plan for its services in the space until sometime in 2022.
NCHC Chief Strategy Officer Chris Towne said the organization wants to hear from stakeholders about what would be most valued in the building.
“NCHC’s Board of Directors and management team will seek community input prior to determining how to use this space. We will examine the local needs and be strategic in our ultimate plan for the building,” he said in a press release.
Until a plan is reached, Towne said NCHC would consider allowing community groups or organizations to utilize some of the space.
Despite the business closure on Dec. 31, 2020, the building has been occupied for most of the days since.
Long-time employee Gary Ely said he tried to stay away from the store he worked at for 67 years, but after a couple of days he said he couldn’t stand to be away.
“I stayed home a couple of days to start with and I felt depressed, I did. I’ll be the first to admit it, and I try to keep a good, positive attitude,” he said.
Despite the absence of merchandise or any retail reason for people to enter the store, Ely went back to the store and has been there most every day since.
“I’ve only missed six or eight days since we closed back at the end of December,” he said.
With a radio playing Christian music and a few chairs near the front entrance of the store, Ely spends several hours at the store each day. The door is unlocked and every day people will stop by to visit with him.
A couple hours after Caplan finalized the sale with NCHC at Parkway Realty, Ely was in the store. He said no one has asked for his key.
His attachment to the store and the fixture he’s been at the Railroad Street property for so many years led a local realtor to suggest Ely be part of the sale.
“When Maurice (Chaloux, Parkway Realty) was selling it, he said, ‘I hope you go with the deal Gary,’” Ely said.
Towne said NCHC appreciates Ely and what the store means to him.
“Gary Ely and the Caplan’s building are kind of synonymous, and we have had conversations with Gary around his continued presence at the building,” said Towne. “Gary Ely really embodies the word community and Northern Counties Health Care is committed to community.”
The building itself is also important to the community, and future construction efforts will take that into account, said Towne. “We can appreciate the iconic nature of the building, and our intent as we move forward would be to incorporate as much of the history of the building as possible,” he said.
The 3,500 square foot Caplan’s was purchased by NCHC for $237,500.
