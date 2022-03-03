Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Shawn Tester, left, and Northern Counties Health Care Chief Executive Officer Michael Costa stand outside of the new Northern Express Care location at 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy Photo)
North Country Hospital and Northern Counties Health Care are partnering to provide Northern Express Care to downtown Newport.
Northern Express Care currently operates in downtown St. Johnsbury and at Corner Medical in Lyndonville. Northern Express Care began through a collaborative relationship between NCHC and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
“The Northern Express Care model has expanded access to primary care services in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury, and we are proud to partner with the North Country Hospital team to bring express care to Newport,” said Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer of NCHC. “Northern Counties is committed to building thriving and healthy communities throughout the Northeast Kingdom, and we are thrilled to become a part of downtown Newport.”
Brian Nall, Chief Executive Officer of NCH, said, “Northern Express Care – Newport is an exciting opportunity for our community. People will have expanded access to immediate care, with no appointment needed, regardless of their ability to pay. This will certainly help meet a need we are seeing in our service area.” Brian continued, “Northern Counties provides an ideal partner for this addition to downtown Newport. Their experience, mission, and collaborative efforts will certainly help provide an additional option to patients for urgent non-emergency room healthcare needs.”
Chris Towne, Chief Strategy Officer at NCHC added, “Northern Counties will be forming an excellent team of care providers to operate Northern Express Care – Newport, and will be open into the evening hours and on Saturdays. Our team will provide walk-in care for things like minor illnesses or injuries including, sprains, bumps and bruises, allergies, respiratory illnesses, and vaccinations, and can help connect people with a regular primary care provider.”
This is not the first endeavor between these two organizations. In 2016, NCH partnered with NCHC to open the Orleans Dental Center.
Northern Express Care-Newport is expected to open sometime this summer and will be located in the former UPS store at 137 Main St.
