Northern Express Care To Open Monday In St. Johnsbury

Northern Express Care providers Ben Tipton, Physician Assistant and Allison Ebrahimi Gold, Nurse Practitioner standing in front of Northern Express Care in St. Johnsbury. (File photo)

Northern Counties Health Care and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital will host the grand opening of Northern Express Care in St. Johnsbury on Monday. Located at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street, Northern Express Care will provide immediate, walk-in primary care access to community members requiring care.

“With no appointment necessary, Northern Express Care will provide community members and visitors with the care they need, when they need it, and regardless of their ability to pay,” said Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer of NCHC. “Community partnerships are a real strength of the Northeast Kingdom, and we are proud to partner with the outstanding team at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) to expand access to health care services in our region.”

