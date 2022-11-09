Northern Forest Center Purchases Downtown St. Johnsbury Building

The building at 560 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury was purchased by Northern Forest Center. Plans call for the property to be converted to two commercial spaces and approximately 10 apartments, with a mix of 1- and 2-bedroom units. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northern Forest Center has purchased 560 Railroad St. with plans to redevelop the building as a mix of small commercial rentals and middle-market housing.

“Downtown has seen great recent investment, and our project will continue that trend,” said Rob Riley, president of the Northern Forest Center. “As an investment and innovation partner for Northern Forest communities, the Center is making strategic investments in properties that will provide quality rental housing for the area’s workforce while also adding to the vitality of our communities.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments