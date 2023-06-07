ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Forest Center representatives welcomed people into their building at 560 Railroad St. on Wednesday for an open house, giving guests a look at what is and a glimpse at what will become of the 115-year-old building.

The center purchased the property last fall and plans to convert the 15,000-square-foot building into nine one- two- and three bedroom apartments and two commercial spaces.

