ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Forest Center representatives welcomed people into their building at 560 Railroad St. on Wednesday for an open house, giving guests a look at what is and a glimpse at what will become of the 115-year-old building.
The center purchased the property last fall and plans to convert the 15,000-square-foot building into nine one- two- and three bedroom apartments and two commercial spaces.
The center is described on its website (northernforest.org) as “an innovation and investment partner creating rural vibrancy by connecting people and economy to the forested landscape.” Its projects can be found in all northern forest states, from New York to Maine.
The center’s previous efforts in community investment include the $3.5 million redevelopment of the Parker J. Noyes building in Lancaster, N.H., which created six middle-market apartments and commercial space for a local nonprofit and food marketplace.
Joined by Northern Forest Center representatives from the Concord, N.H. office, Sarah Schmidt and Kelly Short, Northeast Kingdom Project Manager Evan Oleson, of Danville, fielded questions and guided tours of the St. Johnsbury building for about 90 minutes on Wednesday. Local officials and curious citizens took advantage of the opportunity.
The building has three floors, with the center referring to them as the lower level, the main level and the upper level. The tour took people through the top floor, which appears like it did when it served as a hotel. It’s a series of doors with number plates indicating room numbers. There are 13 separate rooms on the floor. When the center is done with the reconstruction of the space it will be four rooms.
Oleson said there are no plans to alter the exterior of the building (built in 1908) in any significant way. Back porches will be removed and replaced with new exterior decks. The inside will get a complete makeover. The total project cost is estimated at $4.3 million. Work is expected to commence in the fall, with H.P. Cummings as the contractor. It’s the same company responsible for the expansion taking place at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. The targeted date of completion and occupancy is fall 2024.
The scope of the renovation includes the removal of all existing interior partitions and building systems; the addition of structural reinforcement; new partitions creating a new floor layout; new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems.
Poster-size floor plans were taped to the wall inside a reception area of the building for people to see. Cookies and vegetable platters were provided to the guests of the open house.
The apartments to be built into the space will not require income-based qualification by prospective tenants. “They will be designed to be financially in reach for people working in the St. Johnsbury area,” the center notes online. “We use median income and research on St. Johnsbury-area salaries to determined affordable rental rates.”
Short said the monthly rates on the leases are expected to range from $1,200 to $2,000.
Market rate apartments are in short supply in the area, and the center expects their project to help meet the demand. “We felt that this middle market range was lacking,” she said.
Oleson said the center’s efforts to take rundown properties, especially in the downtown, and convert them into space that meets a need is a big local benefit.
“I think it’s great to see a property downtown has a new lease on life,” he said.
Short said the open house was a good opportunity to connect with the community.
“We are looking to communicate well,” she said. “We want the community to know, first of all, who the Northern Forest Center, then that we purchased the building because we realize that people don’t know who we are. People are protectively curious, and they want to know if we are good guys or not, and I truly believe we are, so I’m explaining to people what we do and how we go about it and what our intent is with this building and that is to help keep and make Saint J even more vibrant.”
Mary Foster, a Welcome Center volunteer, took the tour and said she was glad she did.
“I’ve been wanting to see what they’re doing and St. Johnsbury is in my heart,” she said.
Building History
A rendering of the building’s exterior has the Northern Forest Center naming the building for its original owner, J.E. Bertrand. At the time, it was known as Bertrand’s Hall to highlight the building’s use as a dance hall. The Northern Forest name for the building is Bertrand’s Place.
When it was built in 1908, it served as a dance hall and Armory to house Company D servicemen in St. Johnsbury. A front-page story in the St. Johnsbury Caledonia on Dec. 22, 1909, reported on the completion of the building. “Mr. Bertrand is to be congratulated on the handsome edifice which is an ornament to the street and an indication of St. Johnsbury’s increasing prosperity,” the story notes.
Highlights for the Armory included a 70-foot indoor shooting range, but it was the ballroom that got the highest praise. At 88 feet long and 50 feet wide, the story notes, “It is without doubt one of the largest and finest dance halls in the state.”
As the years went by Bertrand converted some space into rooms to serve as a “rooming house.” He sold the building to Joseph H. Moore in 1926. The Caledonian-Record reported on Sept. 1, 1926 on the sale. The story hearkens back to the dance hall heyday. “For five years Mr. Bertrand used the building as a dance hall and it was known as one of the finest in the state. Many ‘old-timers’ will recall spending their Friday nights at Bertrand’s Hall when the square and string dances were the rage.”
Mr. Moore came with experience in the hotel business at Mt. Pleasant House at Bretton Woods, N.H. and in California. The property would come to be called Hotel Moore and welcomed guests until the 1960s.
The Bible Institute of New England used the building in the 1970s, and from the late 1970s to 2006, Northeast Kingdom Mental Health Services utilized space there. Occupants since then include commercial offices, storage, retail shops and fitness studios. Currently, Dan’s Barbershop and Shave Parlor is there.
