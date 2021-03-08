Northern State Correctional Facility Outbreak Slowing

Vermont Department of Corrections reported Monday afternoon there were six new cases of Covid-19 among incarcerated individuals and two new staff cases in the outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport.
The cases were detected in testing conducted on March 4 and results were received over the weekend.
“It’s encouraging to see lower numbers in this round of testing at NSCF, and we’re hopeful this means our mitigation efforts are slowing the spread,” said Commissioner Jim Baker. “Our team and partners continue to work around the clock to stop this outbreak while still keeping all of our facilities safe.”
Rachel Feldman, Principal Assistant in the Office of DOC Commissioner Jim Baker, said there were no hospitalizations as a result of the outbreak which has now impacted over 140 individuals.
The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive for the virus during a facility-wide round of testing on Feb. 23. That round of testing was conducted in response to a single staff member testing positive in the days prior.
Following the discovery of the 22 positives from Feb. 23 an additional round of testing was conducted on March 1 which resulting in 108 more people being identified as positive cases.
DOC reports there are currently 115 positive incarcerated cases and 11 positive staff cases at the facility; in addition, 20 of the positive inmates were cleared to leave medical isolation Saturday.
The entire facility was being tested again Monday. Feldman said another facility-wide test was planned for later this week and further testing may be conducted depending on how the situation develops. DOC’s response to the outbreak will adapt to meet the needs of the situation, added Feldman. The facility has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive results on Feb. 25
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends.
“Vermont DOC has not only an online form but a robust team behind that form to respond to questions,” said Feldman.
According to DOC, as of Monday, there are a total of 14 staff and 116 inmates considered currently positive statewide. All other state facilities are in modified lockdown and DOC is continuing with its surveillance testing in the other facilities, said Feldman.
Updates on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page.
