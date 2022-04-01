Northern Vermont University Announces May Commencement Speakers

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s 2022 commencement will be held May 15 at 11 a.m. NVU-Johnson’s will be May 14, also at 11. Details are available at NorthernVermont.edu/Commencement2022.
Returning to the full in-person commencement experience this year, this year’s guest speakers are Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who will address Lyndon’s graduating class, and NVU-Lyndon alum Rebecca Holcombe, who will address Johnson grads.
Sen. Ram Hinsdale, a Democratic serving Vermont in the Chittenden District, was born in Los Angeles and attended public schools in Santa Monica, Calif. She received a bachelor of science in Natural Resource Planning and a bachelor of arts in Political Science from the University of Vermont in 2008, where she was Student Government Association president and graduated magna cum laude.
Ram Hinsdale earned her Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in 2018. Her career in Vermont has spanned preschool education, legal advocacy for victims of domestic violence and municipal civic engagement.
“Sen. Ram Hinsdale currently works to build social equity and inclusion in non-profit organizations, businesses, school districts and municipalities,” NVU director of marketing Sylvia Plumb stated. “She served in the Vermont House of Representatives on behalf of Burlington, Chittenden District 6-4 from 2008 to 2016, where she sat on the House General, Housing and Military Affairs, and Ways and Means Committees, and as vice-chair of the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee. She has also served as co-chair of the Vermont Attorney General’s Immigration Task Force, and as a member of the boards of Emerge Vermont, the Main Street Alliance of Vermont, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, the Regenerative Food Network, and the Vermont Natural Resources Council.”
“We’re pleased that these two individuals, whose work is deeply rooted in serving Vermont and Vermonters, will speak with our graduating students at this culminating moment in their academic careers,” said NVU Interim President John W. Mills.
