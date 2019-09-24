LYNDON — Northern Vermont University atmospheric sciences assistant professor Ari Preston and his students will discuss their experiences in a spring storm-forecasting program Sept. 26 at NVU’s Lyndon campus.

The presentation, with photos and weather maps, will be at 5 p.m. in Room 100 of the Academic and Student Activity Center. The event is free for the public.

