Northumberland:Catalytic Converter Thefts Prompt Citizen Outreach Program

Drugs and precious metals — it’s an unsavory combination that’s driving the rise of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in the North Country.
One town is fighting back.
This spring, the Northumberland Police Department is preparing to launch an outreach program through which area residents can get the Vehicle Identification Number inscribed onto their converter to identify it in the event it is stolen and turns up later.
In addition to awareness and outreach, NPD is also working with local legislators to tighten existing laws regarding junkyards and also to allow such VIN branding on converters to be part of the annual vehicle inspection process.
“One of the reasons it’s important to inscribe your vehicle’s catalytic converter is because if it is stolen, the serial number can be entered into the crime computer,” said NPD Chief Peter Pelletier. “An officer who encounters someone with a truck load of catalytic converters would then be able to identify stolen ones by running the number through the system. Often, the difference between knowing something is stolen and being able to prove it is stolen is as simple as a visible number to run through the computer.”
Locally, police in Northumberland and elsewhere are partnering up to head off the problem before it gets worse.
The Problem
Thieves target vehicles in private driveways and also at businesses, such as car dealerships, leaving no one immune.
With parts and labor, it can cost $3,000 to replace a converter, and if enough thefts occur, those replacement costs can be passed on to the consumer in the form of increased automobile insurance rates, said Pelletier.
Theft of “cats” is nothing new and the region saw a similar rise in the mid-2000s, when it was a big problem, he said.
It’s always been a thing to steal converters, but in the last year thefts have really ticked up, he said.
“It happens any time that precious metals rise,” said Pelletier.”There are three different precious metals in a catalytic converter — platinum, which is about $1,300 an ounce; palladium, which is $3,200 an ounce; and rhodium, which this morning was $20,600 an ounce. There’s a lot of money to be made on these things.”
In the last month, there have been three thefts in the Groveton area.
“It can happen anywhere a vehicle is parked,” said Pelletier. “Our [school] bus depot, Berry’s Transportation, got hit a while back.”
People often discover a converter is gone after they start a vehicle in the morning, perhaps on their way to work, and it sounds like an “airplane.”
“This is a regional and nationwide problem,” he said. “It crosses international boundaries as well. A town in Massachusetts had 18 Toyota Priuses hit in one night. Toyota is one of the prime targets for catalytic converter thieves. They have a lot more of those metals. The Ford F-150 is another vulnerable vehicle and has a sought-after catalytic converter as well.”
In the North Country, Pelletier is not aware of any arrests for the thefts, but did say there are ongoing investigations with suspects.
“It’s one thing to find somebody with a trunkful of catalytic converters, but just because they have them it doesn’t mean they’re stolen, or we certainly can’t prove it,” he said. “You have to catch them in the act, but you never know where they’re going to be, so we watch certain areas that are higher risk than others and we hope for the best.”
Perpetrators arrested could face felony charges if the dollar amount of catalytic converters stolen passes the felony-level threshold.
They could also face criminal mischief charges.
On Wednesday, Pelletier had a conference call with State Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and other local legislators to discuss some legislative and regulatory strategies.
On Thursday, Hennessey said she met with many state troopers during the call, and among the discussions was the junkyard issue and revising and tightening existing rules.
“I’m happy to help and we will be setting up another meeting to see if there’s a legislative fix to this,” she said. “The group seems to be on top of it and we are working on it so other people won’t be affected.”
Pelletier’s police department is also advancing partnerships with other local police departments and the New Hampshire State Police to share information.
“Because it’s such a widespread regional problem, we are bringing a lot of resources to bear on it,” he said. “Between individual officers and troopers, we’re trying share as much information as we can. Very likely, we are dealing with the same people in a given area.”
While many scrap dealers are well-documented and legitimate and will not take converters they suspect are stolen, there are still many others who are far less scrupulous and not interested in the origin of the parts they are buying or selling, said Pelletier.
“There’s plenty of places to dump that stuff if you know the right people,” he said.”This is driven by money and it’s unfortunate that some people are doing this to support drug habits. They’re being exploited by those who buy those things from them.”
He described the chain, one that goes from a person stealing a converter or two in a crime of opportunity, then selling the that one or two to a middleman, who gives the thief a small amount of cash, just enough for someone to buy drugs.
That middleman then saves up a dozen or more converters from people bringing them to him and delivers them to the scrap dealer to sell for a higher price.
“When he gets to the scrap dealer, he’s the one who’s probably selling a converter for $800 to $1,000 or as much as $1,600 and the unscrupulous scrap dealers are selling that up the chain because the further up the chain you go the better the profit margin,” said Pelletier.
Strategies
Northumberland’s voluntary and free community outreach program to be run by volunteers involves residents from any community driving into a given location, such as a willing local auto repair shop, on a given day to get their VIN number etched onto their converters.
“That would forever tie them in,” said Pelletier. “Once a catalytic converter is stolen and that number turns up somewhere, in a truckload that’s going out of state or wherever, we can show that it’s stolen because we run it through the national crime computer.”
Once the outreach is put in place, the NPD will issue public notices on when and where the work can be done.
He’d also like to see a change in the inspection regulations to allow the inscribing of VINs on a converter’s part of a vehicle’s inspection, to either verify the VIN is on the converter and legible, or, if it’s not, to stamp the VIN on the cat.
“It would be a one-time thing,” said Pelletier. “Suddenly, if all these cats have VINs on them it’s going to be harder to move all of that stolen property. It’s like having a firearm with a serial number. It’s harder to move a gun with a hot serial number.”
While trying to move forward with the legislation, the nuts of bolts of the strategy now is sharing information between police agencies.
“Sometimes, one agency might have a couple pieces of the puzzle, another agency has a couple more pieces of the same puzzle, and the next thing you know, with the more players you have in this, you might be able to close the noose on somebody who’s a big player in the game,” he said. “The biggest thing that we can do right now is share information and partner with the public for them to share information that they have with us.”
For the public, they can protect themselves by parking an unattended vehicle in a well-lit place or in an area where there are motion sensor lights, which, when they flick on, very often deter would-be thieves, said Pelletier.
Security cameras that can be also linked to cell phones are another tool.
The biggest thing for residents is if they observe something that looks out of place or suspicious, they should call their local police department because it could be criminal activity, he said.
Victims are not only out money if their insurance doesn’t cover all or a portion of the loss, but they’ll have a loud car until it is repaired, and they might have to take time out of work to get it fixed, said Pelletier.
“It snowballs and it gets to be everybody’s problem after a while,” he said. “If you see something, say something. That’s the name of the game right now … A criminal has to be lucky every day, but we only have to be lucky once.”
