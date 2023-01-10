After taking the case under advisement following a bench trial on Thursday, a Lancaster Circuit Court judge has found the Northumberland town clerk guilty of knowingly disclosing the Department of Motor Vehicles registration information of one person to another person not authorized to have it.
Melinda “Min” Kennett, 58, of Northumberland, who has been town clerk/tax collector for 18 years, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26 on a Class B misdemeanor count of violating RSA 260:14, IX(a), the New Hampshire statute for the administration of motor vehicle laws.
She faces a maximum fine of $1,200.
Class B misdemeanor charges in New Hampshire carry no jail time.
After an arrest warrant was issued in November, Kennett entered a plea of not guilty.
On Tuesday, Leif Becker, Kennett’s attorney, said he will be filing a motion asking the court to reconsider its decision.
An appeal of the court verdict, if the reconsideration motion is rejected, is a future option, he said.
The charge stems from a vehicle parked in the loading zone at the North Country Shop and Save in Northumberland.
The car had been blocking a delivery vehicle for some time and the store manager had called Kennett to obtain the identity of the car’s owner.
According to the narrative in the judge’s decision that was issued on Monday, Kennett, on Aug. 1, gave the registration information of Amy Reynolds, the registrant of the vehicle, to David Deming, the general manager of the Shop and Save.
At trial, Reynolds testified that she did not give anyone permission to release her motor vehicle information.
On Aug. 1, Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier was dispatched to a call at the Shop and Save regarding the vehicle in the loading zone.
Deming told Pelletier he had called the town office and spoken with Kennett, who, according to court papers, had run the plate number and given Deming the owner’s name and address.
When asked by Pelletier, Deming repeated what he said a second time and told Pelletier he wasn’t sure if Kennett had the authority to disclose the information “and it was clear to Chief Pelletier that Mr. Deming didn’t want to get the Defendant in trouble,” Judge Janet Subers wrote in her 2-page decision.
The court heard from New Hampshire State Police Trooper Brandon Girardi, of NHSP Troop G, which issued the arrest warrant. Girardi interviewed Kennett on Oct. 14 and at a later time with her attorney.
(According to the court decision, Girardi had been assigned to investigate a separate, unrelated incident, and in the course of that investigation interviewed Kennett).
Kennett testified at trial that Deming did call her with a license plate number for which she accessed DMV records to determine the owner of the car, Subers wrote in her decision.
“She testified that Mr. Deming sounded frantic,” wrote Subers.
Having considered all evidence, Subers said the court finds that the state met its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and a finding of guilty is entered for Kennett for knowingly disclosing the information.
The case was prosecuted by Kevin Barone, of NHSP Troop F.
“A motion to reconsider is being submitted today, in part based upon the defense’s belief that false and misleading testimony was provided by the state,” said Becker. “There was a statement by the state police that a confession was given by Ms. Kennett, and that was made during trial. Subsequent review of body cam footage shows that that’s not the case … On Min’s case, I think the court got it wrong, and part of the reason they got it wrong was that testimony, which we are seeking to address.”
According to Lancaster Circuit Court records viewed on Tuesday, Courtney McClain, Northumberland’s deputy town clerk/tax collector, faces similar charges of disclose/misuse of DMV records.
On July 18, McLain, 31, of Northumberland, is alleged to have knowingly disclosed the DMV registration information of “W.D.” to an unauthorized person, that being members of the public, during a Northumberland selectmen’s meeting.
On July 28, McClain is alleged to have knowingly disclosed the registration information of “G.W.” to an unauthorized person, that being Wayne McClain.
Both counts are Class B misdemeanors.
On Dec. 1, McClain entered a plea of not guilty.
A bench trial for McClain is scheduled for March 2 at Lancaster Circuit Court.
Becker said he is not yet ready to comment on McClain’s case.
On Friday, Becker said state officials in recent months have been focusing on the disclosure of DMV records, and he noted that New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn was recently charged with a violation.
