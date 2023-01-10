After taking the case under advisement following a bench trial on Thursday, a Lancaster Circuit Court judge has found the Northumberland town clerk guilty of knowingly disclosing the Department of Motor Vehicles registration information of one person to another person not authorized to have it.

Melinda “Min” Kennett, 58, of Northumberland, who has been town clerk/tax collector for 18 years, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26 on a Class B misdemeanor count of violating RSA 260:14, IX(a), the New Hampshire statute for the administration of motor vehicle laws.

