Northumberland: PD Makes Case For New Facility

NORTHUMBERLAND — Voters will decide on a $2.3 million public safety building at Town Meeting on Saturday.
The 8,000-square-foot facility would provide a permanent home to the Northumberland Police and Groveton Ambulance.
It would replace their current location — rented space in the former Moose Club at 10 Station Sq. — which has failed security audits and is non-compliant with state and federal guidelines, said Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier.
“It’s just a matter of time before it costs the town money, in terms of fines or litigation,” Pelletier said.
To pass, the proposal requires 60 percent voter approval.
It is recommended by the Board of Selectmen, 2-1, and carries a property tax impact of 89 cents per $1,000.
Pelletier said the tax increase would be offset by an expected 50 cent reduction in the town tax rate.
He added that the existing arrangement — the town renting the Northumberland Police and Groveton Ambulance spaces — was wasteful spending.
“The rental situation, it’s almost like the town is setting its money on fire,” he said.
Beyond costs, Pelletier offered reasons to justify a new facility.
The building at 10 Station Sq. was not designed as a police station. It is small and cramped, with insufficient storage. Officers lack work stations, locker rooms and showers. The holding cell is unusable, so detainees sit on a bench. There is no climate control and inadequate weatherproofing to protect records and servers. If officers are exposed to bodily fluids or blood-borne pathogens, there is no decontamination facility, and the carpeted floor is difficult to clean.
That’s a partial list, Pelletier said.
In the proposed facility, Northumberland Police would be housed in a 3,300-square-foot space that would include a 652-square-foot sally port, two holding cells, a booking area, an interrogation room, evidence and armory storage, work space for patrol, administrative and command staff, and separate men’s and women’s lockers and bathrooms.
The entire facility would be ADA accessible.
It would meet the needs of a growing Northumberland Police force, comprised of a part-time chief and three (soon to be four) full-time officers, which last year handled 1,960 calls for service, opened 130 investigations, made 84 arrests.
The department provides 20-hour-per-day coverage, seven days a week.
“There’s a lot of activity in this town,” Pelletier said.
For those reasons, he said the public safety building was a smart investment.
“It’s not an unreasonable price, and it brings value to the whole community,” he said, adding, “Eventually the town is going to have to build something. And costs will only go up.”
The Northumberland building committee began formulating plans five months ago.
Working with project manager, REI Service Corp., they developed plans for the new facility, which would be located on a town-owned property adjacent to 10 Station Sq.
At the center of the building would be an 1,800-square-foot parking bay with room for four apparatus. Groveton Ambulance has a three-ambulance fleet.
The parking bay would separate the Groveton Ambulance and Police headquarters, which would be located on either side.
Groveton Ambulance would occupy a 2,900-square-foot space that would include two bunk rooms, a one-shower bathroom, a decontamination room with shower and washer/dryer, a kitchenette, a day room, and a 96-square-foot medical supply storage closet. It would also serve as home to Northumberland’s emergency management director.
A 470-square-foot multi-purpose room would be used for police/ambulance training, municipal board meetings, and as the town’s emergency operations center.
Northumberland Town Meeting will be held at Groveton High School beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Town Warrant can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3ruVs6p.
