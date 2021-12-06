Northumberland Police Arrest Lancaster Man Wanted On Warrants

A Lancaster man wanted on several warrants has been arrested in Northumberland.
On Thursday, the Northumberland Police Department received information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Bangs, 27, who was wanted on more than half a dozen warrants, mostly for breach of bail conditions, as well as one for criminal mischief.
Acting on the tip, police took Bangs into custody without incident at an address in Groveton, where they said he was hiding out.
Bangs was transported to the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown for lack of $5,000 cash bail.
He had a bail hearing on Friday at the First Circuit Court in Lancaster.
