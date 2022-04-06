Northumberland Police Make Felony Drug Arrest

A routine traffic stop in Northumberland has resulted in a charge of felony drug possession for a Coos County man.
On Wednesday, Northumberland Police Lt. William Daisey announced that Brian Huckins, 31, was arrested on March 29 on two Class B felony counts of unlawful possession of narcotics after a prior drug conviction and a Class A misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drugs in a motor vehicle.
The arrest comes after the conclusion of a months-long investigation that began in November, he said.
“Mr. Huckins had been located by a member of the Northumberland Police Department,” Daisey wrote in the press release. “It was known that Mr. Huckins had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Northumberland Police Department.”
Huckins was transported to the Northumberland police station for processing and subsequently released on personal recognizance bail.
He is scheduled to appear at a future date in Coos Superior Court.
As of Wednesday, Huckins has not been indicted by a grand jury on the two felony charges.
A misdemeanor case at Colebrook District Court that was opened on March 30 shows a district court arraignment date of April 14. The charge is not yet specified.
According to superior court records, Huckins was indicted at Grafton Superior Court in 2012 on Class B felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and unlawful conduct after an accident.
According to the Grafton Superior Court case summary, he agreed to guilty pleas for aggravated DUI and reckless conduct.
For reckless conduct, he was given a prison sentence of 2 to 5 years, all suspended on the condition of good behavior for five years, and was required to pay $50,666 in restitution
For the aggravated DUI charge, he was given a 360-day sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections and required to pay the same restitution amount, according to court records.
Subsequent entries in the Grafton Superior Court case summary show a reopened case and several violations of court orders regarding restitution payments and a failure to appear at a court hearing.
