NORTHUMBERLAND — The town’s police and ambulance services will stay put.
Plans for a $2.3 million Public Safety Building failed to pass at Town Meeting on Saturday, coming up short of a 60 percent majority.
It received 34 percent approval, with 56 yes votes and 106 no votes.
The proposed 8,000-square-foot facility would have provided a permanent home for Northumberland Police and Groveton Ambulance.
Both agencies operate out of rented space in the former Moose Club at 10 Station Sq., which they have called inadequate.
The measure had been recommended by the Board of Selectmen, 2-1.
Voters also passed over a proposed $7 million water, sewer, drainage and flood mitigation project.
Meanwhile, Northumberland Town Meeting approved a $2.6 million operating budget and $1.27 million in additional spending.
Voters also approved a “new construction” property tax exemption for industrial/commercial use.
The exemption, for 50 percent of municipal and local school property taxes, will run for three years following new construction. It takes effect April 1, 2022 and will be available through Fiscal Year 2026-27.
