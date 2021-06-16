Northumberland aims to hold a Special Town Meeting later this summer.

The Special Town Meeting would address a $7 million water, sewer, drainage and flood mitigation project that was passed over at the annual meeting earlier this year.

The proposal is being brought back because grant funding was made available.

A video hearing on the petition for a Special Town Meeting will be held before the Coos County Superior Court at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

If the petition is approved, the Special Town Meeting (to accept and expend grant funds for the water/sewer project) is tentatively set for Saturday, Sept. 11.

