Northumberland To Whitefield:Concerns Voiced About Eversource Energy’s Power Line Rebuild

Stirring up for some local residents memories of the Northern Pass Transmission fight, concerns are being voiced about Eversource Energy’s proposed upgrades to its right-of-way (ROW) between Northumberland and Whitefield.
Main concerns, some voiced during this week’s Lancaster Conservation Commission’s meeting, include structures that will be nearly 60 feet tall, about 12 feet higher on average than the current wooden pole height of about 46 feet, as well as little to no information for conservation commissions to sign off on the mitigation funds that are required to be paid by applicants whenever a project has wetlands impacts.
On Thursday, Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said the project is no Northern Pass and is instead a much-needed power line rebuild.
In the past few weeks, company representatives and consultants have met with selectmen in Northumberland, Lancaster, and Whitefield about the plan, which, if state and federal permits are approved, would see construction beginning in August and wrapping up in late 2022 or early 2023.
The line rebuild along 18 miles of ROW entails replacing the wooden H-frame structures that are more than 70 years and deteriorating with weathered steel H-frame structures to get the line up to current regulatory codes and create a more reliable transmission system better able to withstand storms and failures and reduce electric outages and improve safety.
In the project overview presented to the town of Lancaster on April 8, the D142 Whitefield to Northumberland 115-kilovolt line was built in 1948 and has 202 structures along a 150-foot-wide ROW.
In addition to replacing the structures, Eversource would upgrade communications between substations by replacing the existing communication wire, which the company says is less reliable and secure, with modern optical ground wire (OPGW), a fiber line, that will be installed throughout the transmission system.
The new steel structures would be built to present-day electrical safety standards and code, and the rebuilt line would essentially be in the same location, with some variations.
In Lancaster, there are 63 structures and nearly 80 percent would be less than 15 feet in increased height. Two that are more than 15 feet in increased height would be within 500 feet of a residence.
Permitting involves applications that will be sent to a number of state and federal agencies, and the project will need wetlands, alteration of terrain, and other permits.
In an April 7 email to the town of Lancaster, project manager Tom Tetreau, of Stantec Engineering, said temporary and permanent impacts to wetlands would result from the project, with temporary impacts coming from timber matting over wetlands to provide access and work pads and permanent impacts from rockfill around the base of three different structures.
Approximately 2,850 square feet of permanent wetlands impact would occur, 1,900 square feet of which is in Lancaster, wrote Tetreau.
Under state rules, applicants seeking wetlands permits for projects that result in impacts are required to pay money into the state’s Aquatic Resources Management (ARM) fund or to qualifying communities if they have local shovel-ready projects.
Concerns In Lancaster
According to Eversource’s project narrative, fieldwork and project introduction and stakeholder outreach began in late 2020.
During the Lancaster Conservation Commission meeting on Monday, state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, said he was notified about six months ago.
New Lancaster Town Manger Ben Gaetjens-Oleson said the Lancaster town office was notified in December.
Some residents at the LCC meeting said the Eversource plan is news to them.
“I and other people were part of the Northern Pass effort, so the level of trust with Eversource is greatly diminished,” said Lancaster resident Linda Bornstein. “We don’t trust them. They have not been upfront. So all we would like is for them to be good actors and upfront with all of the information instead of doing this as they are without informing the community.”
She said she had to email Merner to find out the new structure height.
“The tower heights coming by our land will be 15 feet higher,” said Bornstein. “Fifteen feet is 15 feet visible. That is unacceptable. That’s the first thing they did not tell you. Tower heights aren’t articulated in this.”
LCC Chairman Rob Christie said the commissions’ purview in the matter is wetlands and not structure heights and said his concern is Stantec contacting the LCC and asking the commission to sign off on the mitigation funds without first seeing the state wetlands application.
The wetlands application was delivered to the town late Monday afternoon, unbeknownst to the LCC before its meeting.
“This is a little bit unusual because you usually get to see the wetlands permit application first before you’re asked to sign off on the mitigation funds, and we were asked to make a response four days from now,” he said.
For Lancaster, Eversource calculates $7,700 in mitigation funds for altered wetlands at the start of the project and then more money, about $40,000 to $50,000, at the end, said Christie.
“The question before us is if we would agree to sign off next Thursday, giving up our right to the $7,700,” said Christie.
LCC members on Monday voted to not sign off without first seeing the wetlands permit application, obtaining more information, and meeting with stakeholders.
On Thursday, Christie said the commission’s plan is to contact the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services within the next 14 days, the time period allowed by statute, and request a 40-day window to review Eversource’s application and make comments.
Depending on that review, he said he might have concerns about wetlands impacts, but he currently does have concerns about the short notice and what had been a lack of information.
“I felt like they were putting us in a box to sign off on funds before seeing any paperwork,” said Christie. “It seemed like it came fast … and we didn’t have the information to accurately respond.”
Whitefield
Meeting with company representatives in Whitefield was Selectman Peter Corey, who said the new structures would be higher, but not significantly so.
“Some are less than 15 feet, a couple are slightly above that, and one is 20 feet, and the reason for that is it would allow them to eliminate a pole in a sensitive wetland area,” he said Thursday. “I thought it was very carefully planned and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a significant change to anything that’s currently there, either in terms of visual impacts or number of poles.”
Corey said he did voice concerns about staging areas and where they would be placed, about truck traffic and that it not impede traffic Whitefield, about notice and impacts to abutters, and about keeping the town regularly updated.
One idea is that someone from the town meets the project engineers every two weeks about where they are and where they’re going to be.
“They seemed very accommodating with the concerns I shared and I think they are covering all of the bases,” said Corey. “From what I saw, they are being conservative and thoughtful in their approach.”
He was also told there would not be any service disruptions because power would be rerouted.
In the end, the upgrades will be a benefit to the community through a more reliable system as well as through more property tax revenue that comes from brand new structures, said Corey.
Eversource
“This is not a new transmission line like the proposed Northern Pass Transmission line was,” said Hinkle. “This is a necessary rebuild of an existing power line. Rebuilding the existing power line has nothing to do with Northern Pass.”
Eversource works year-round to perform regular inspections and conduct any necessary maintenance and upgrades to its system throughout the state to ensure safe and reliable service for customers, he said.
During routine inspections, many of the existing structures along the D142 line were identified to be in poor condition, as was the existing communication between substations that depends on slower communications infrastructure that is less reliable and secure than the optical ground wire being installed elsewhere by Eversource, said Hinkle
“We intend to rebuild the line in the same location it is today with some variations, including structure locations and heights,” he said. “While structure height increases are unavoidable, we attempted to minimize them wherever possible, while ensuring that we meet current electrical standards, safety clearance requirements, and balancing other important considerations, such as environmental wetland impacts.”
The average height of the rebuilt weathered steel H-frame structures will be 58 feet above the ground, to account for new electrical standards, safety clearance requirements, and balancing other considerations, said Hinkle.
The rebuilt power line will replace the existing power line within the same right-of-way, he said.
The Whitefield to Northumberland line rebuild is similar to the Franklin to New Hampton line rebuild project, as both are moving forward based on the results of routine inspections and engineering analysis of the wooden H-frame structures identified to be in poor condition because of age, woodpecker, and insect damage, and pole rot said Hinkle.
“We are continuing to inspect our infrastructure throughout the northern region of the state and expect that other projects, much like these, will take place in the years to come as we continue to meet our obligations to maintain a safe and reliable electric system for our customers,” he said.
Similar projects, where the company is rebuilding existing power lines and installing the OPGW, which allows its substations to effectively communicate with each other, have taken place on transmission power lines in other areas of the state, including Franklin to Laconia, Goffstown to Hooksett, and Hooksett to Deerfield, said Hinkle.
Presently, the total value for mitigation funds, for temporary and permanent wetlands impacts along the Whitefield to Northumberland ROW, has not been finalized.
“It is our intent and preference to work with municipalities by identifying and funding a local, shovel-ready project, but in the event that a local shovel-ready project is not available or commensurate with the mitigation fund impacts, then the alternative is to provide those funds to the state ARM fund,” said Hinkle.
As for the concerns about the 10-day sign-off regarding mitigation money, Hinkle said Eversource’s initial outreach to Lancaster by its Stantec consultant was to ensure if a commensurate project was available in town as part of the wetlands permit application.
“Due to the requirement for the project to be shovel-ready, generally projects are identified rather quickly because efforts have been undertaken by the town to get them to the shovel-ready phase,” he said. “We understand the town is seeking additional time for further consideration and we are more than willing to work with them.”
