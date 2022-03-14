Northumberland Town Meeting: No ATV Access On Page Hill

Northumberland selectmen have revised the town's OHRV ordinance in an effort to make the increasingly popular form of recreation safer in town by limiting machine traffic and speed on town roads and requiring minors be accompanied by adults. (Photo courtesy of Ride the Wilds)
A petition warrant article to re-open Page Hill Road to ATV traffic was voted down at Northumberland Town Meeting on Saturday.
The road previously connected trails in Northumberland to those in Lancaster.
Meanwhile voters approved all other articles, including a $2.76 million operating budget, $353,709 water department budget, $347,833 sewer department budget, and $50,000 (from the unassigned fund balance) to prepare plans for a new public safety building.
Voters also approved a 48-month COPS Hiring Program Grant Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, for the purpose of hiring two additional full-time police officers. The 2022 amount will be $142,428 (half taxpayer funded, half grant funded). The total five year cost will be $728,188, or which the town’s share will be $478,188.
Meanwhile Tuesday’s ballot vote elected William Everleth and Louise Collins to the Board of Education, and James Tierney to the Select Board.
