A local woman was arrested after police in Northumberland made a motor vehicle stop and found large quantities of what appears to be methamphetamine and fentanyl that authorities on Thursday said was likely planned for distribution.
“This is more than just getting a user amount out of someone’s pocket,” Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier said Thursday. “The amount alone speaks to distribution.”
Seized were more than 40 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and more than 20 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl.
Other items seized in the vehicle, which police can’t currently disclose, also point to distribution, he said.
Tabitha Allen, 39, a habitual offender of or formerly of Wells River, was arrested at about 1:22 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot at 583 Lancaster Road/Route 3.
She is charged with two Class A felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, four Class B felony counts of drug possession, one Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence, one Class B felony count of being a habitual offender, four Class A misdemeanor counts of unlawfully transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and one violation-level offense of driving an un-registered motor vehicle.
Allen was released on $460 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in Coos Superior Court on March 30.
The stop that led to her arrest was almost accidental, said Pelletier.
“The officer noticed a vehicle in a parking lot with a snow-covered license plate and he stopped to make sure the driver knew to clear the plate,” he said. “One thing led to another and she was arrested.”
In recent years, New Hampshire law enforcement officials said methamphetamine has become a common drug in the region and is now being imported from Mexican cartels versus being manufactured at the local level.
It’s also highly addictive.
“It’s super-popular and it’s super-hard to shake once somebody’s on it,” said Pelletier. “It’s flooding across the border from the cartels.”
Sunday’s seizure in Northumberland was a boon for police and local communities, said Pelletier.
“These are drugs that are not going to make it into somebody’s system and cause an overdose, that’s for sure,” he said.
Allen is no stranger to the court system and has had a number of recent felony drug arrests, some of them still pending and others closed after prosecutors dropped felony charges and agreed to suspended jail sentences on lesser charges with no time to serve.
In October 2020, following an arrest in Nashua, Allen was indicted by a grand jury at Hillsborough Superior Court on two Class B felony counts of drug possession.
According to the case summary, she later failed to appear for an arraignment and subsequent dispositional hearing.
Hillsborough prosecutors would drop the felony charges in exchange for Allen pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of drug possession, for a total sentence of 12 months in county jail, all of which was suspended for two years on condition of compliance with treatment recommendations.
In September 2021, Allen was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on six Class B felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, amphetamine, crack cocaine, and a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine, following an arrest in Littleton four months earlier.
According to the Grafton Superior Court case summary, a warrant for Allen’s arrested was issued after she failed to appear for a February 2022 court hearing.
That case is now scheduled for a final pre-trial conference on March 20.
In December 2021, Allen was arrested in Plymouth on a Class A felony count of subsequent-offense drug possession (methamphetamine), was indicted on that charge in March 2022, and failed to appear for an April arraignment.
Grafton County prosecutors dropped the felony drug possession charge in exchange for Allen, on Feb. 10, 2023, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disobeying a police officer for giving a false name and date of birth during a traffic stop.
She was given a 12-month jail sentence, all of which was deferred for one year on condition of counseling or treatment programs.
In April 2020 in Ryegate, Allen was arrested for domestic assault after Vermont State Police said she assaulted her mother.
According to VSP, Allen struck her mother, giving her a bloody nose, and pulled her mother’s hair after the mother told Allen she could no longer have numerous people living at her trailer because it violated their lease agreement.
Police officials said the mother told them she believed Allen and her friends were doing drugs in the trailer.
Other court and police records give a town of residence of Ryegate and some state homeless.
