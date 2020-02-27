NorthWoods Announces New White Mountain Backcountry Crew

EAST CHARLESTON, VT — The NorthWoods Stewardship Center is pleased to announce the addition of a White Mountain Backcountry Pro Crew to their regional Conservation Corps crews.

The crew, which will live out of a spike camp in the Whites five days a week during field season, will receive special training in stonework for restoration projects in Jackson, NH.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments