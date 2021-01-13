EAST CHARLESTON — This winter, NorthWoods Stewardship Center will begin a project in partnership with the Northeast Vermont Development Association (NVDA), and supported by 604B Water Quality funding from the Agency of Natural Resources, to enter projects into the publicly-accessible State of Vermont Watershed Project Database.

“This database serves as a vital hub for planners and partner organizations, such as municipalities and lake associations, in identifying, funding and completing needed watershed improvement projects,” stated NorthWoods Web & Communications Specialist Kelsey Evans.

