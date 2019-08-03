Northwoods Lawman Retires

David Gregory’s last day on the job for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department last month was also his last day in Vermont.
“I said years ago the day I retire I will drive out of the state of Vermont with all my stuff and I did it,” he said.
Formerly of Lyndon, Gregory, 52, retired as a lieutenant from fish and game on July 19 after two and a half decades with the department. That same day, he and his wife were packed and on the road to Idaho.
Gregory said there were good reasons for him to leave Vermont and good reasons to relocate in Idaho, but he would change nothing about his choice of career as a game warden in Northeast Vermont.
“It was the best job I could have ever had,” he said. “How many jobs do you maybe see your supervisor every couple of weeks, you get to decide what time you go to work, where you go to work and what you’re going to do that day?”
He said he leaves the career with lasting appreciation and respect for the people with whom he worked.
“The warden division is very special,” he said. “I will always be proud to have been a part of it.”
Gregory’s life has always been a part of the fish and wildlife scene in Vermont. When he was very young, his father was a warden for a short time before switching to fisheries program for Vermont, serving for many years at the hatchery in Newark. Gregory’s uncle was a long-time warden in the area.
“I was motivated by family,” Gregory said about his decision to enter the warden service in 1994.
His first coverage area was in and around Ryegate. In 2000, he moved north to the Lyndon area district, serving there as warden until 2015 when he was promoted to lieutenant and director for all of the northeast portion of the state. He and his family had made their home in Lyndon.
Gregory gave a succinct answer to the basic job description of a Vermont warden – “It’s to enforce the fish and wildlife statutes in the state of Vermont” – but then proceeded to share much about the importance of good communication and good relationships.
“That’s what we’re out there for, to support the people who are trying to do it right and stop the people who are trying to do wrong; that’s the focus of the whole career.”
“I always tried to do the best I could,” he said. “Everybody knows who you are in your area. Some of the people love you and some of the people hate you, and at the end of your career if you accomplished that, you did a pretty good job.”
He said the warden’s role by nature can lead to contentious situations.
“You’re the conduit who took away their privilege to fish, hunt and trap for up to three years,” he said. “If you’re doing your job they’re thinking of you. They’re thinking of … pick a [warden’s] name. They have a specific person in mind when they’re out there doing their illegal acts. That doesn’t build a Christmas card swapping relationship.”
He recalled a man with whom his relationship started off strained. Gregory had nabbed him three times in 10 years for fish and game crimes. But then came a point when the man changed his attitude about the warden.
“He told me, ‘I’m sick of hating you and I’ve come to realize you were just doing your job.’ That always felt like an accomplishment.” The man even called Gregory to congratulate him on his promotion to lieutenant.
Lasting Memories
Gregory related a couple of incidents from years as a warden that quickly come to mind.
One of the incidents helped create a new statute as a benefit to law enforcement.
“The first year I was in Ryegate a guy was upset and tried to disarm me,” he said. Ultimately the incident led to Gregory testifying in the Legislature in the effort to create a law in Vermont making it a specific crime to try to take a law officer’s gun away.
It was the last Saturday of deer season in 1995. Gregory had gone to a camp to investigate a man’s concerns. He met the complainant at the front door of the camp. The guy was drunk.
“He was mad because I didn’t get there immediately,” said Gregory. The interaction escalated to the point where the man went for Gregory’s holstered sidearm.
The specific law came about in July 2000. “It was something good that came out of something awful,” he said.
Another incident started with a little meat from a suspected illegally-taken deer and ended with a felony arson conviction for a former Concord man.
Gregory got a warrant to search a home based on the belief of suspected big game violations.
“There was very little meat in the freezer, which was surprising,” said Gregory. What little the warden did seize he sent to a U.S. Fish & Wildlife DNA processing lab in Oregon. He sent eight samples and waited.
About seven months later, the lab contacted Gregory. “The guy says, ‘You need a pencil and you need to sit down,’” recalled Gregory. He proceeded to tell Gregory that out of only eight samples tests revealed the meat came from five different deer and a moose.
One sample matched a deer that Gregory knew was an illegal kill so he went to cite the man for illegal possession of big game. The man wanted to deal to avoid prosecution and provided information that eventually led to the conviction of William Smith, a former Concord resident, for felony arson crimes.
Another endeavor Gregory is proud about is his efforts related to trapping and trapping regulations over the years.
“I will toot my horn this one time,” he said, and then explained how the Vermont Trapper’s Association named him to their Hall of Fame at his retirement party July 13 at Burke Mountain Hotel.
A Changing Culture
Gregory said some changes he’s witnessed over the years in Vermont related to fish and wildlife are not positive.
He said the public perception of firearms has changed to the point where it’s impacting the next generation of hunters trained to safely handle guns. At a fish and game conservation camp this year some parents arrived with their children and were shocked to see shooting firearms was part of the camp experience, Gregory said. They grabbed their kids and left.
He also recalled a time in Vermont where it was politically beneficial to be a gun rights advocate.
“Bernie Sanders got elected [to U.S. Congress] in 1990 because his incumbent supported gun legislation,” said Gregory. He recalled a slogan that worked to Sanders’ advantage: “Smith and Wesson yes. Peter Smith no.” Now, he says, there’s political will for gun legislation like never before.
“The chief asked me ‘how can you leave Vermont?” he said. “I don’t feel like I left Vermont; Vermont left me.”
“There’s been a change with the public into a less sporting community. There’s less understanding for the hunting and fishing culture and changing political things as far as firearms and the posting of property.”
Why Idaho?
The choice to move to Idaho made sense for Gregory for a couple of different reasons. His son lives there and Gregory and his wife are staying with their son for now.
A big part of the decision has to do with the outdoor recreation opportunities.
“For me, what I like to do – the hunting, the fishing, the trapping – the possibilities are practically endless,” he said.
“For big game species in Vermont there’s deer, bear, turkeys, and there used to be moose,” he said. “Here [in Idaho] you have all those plus elk, mule deer, wolves, mountain lions, mountain goats, big horn sheep.”
The state of Idaho is between 65 and 70 percent public land.
“And it’s not going to rust out my truck in five years,” he said.
Parting Comments
A couple of people with whom Gregory worked in fish and wildlife offered comments about his departure.
“Vermont Fish and Wildlife hasn’t been without a Gregory in its ranks for many decades, but Dave has left us with a legacy that I, and all of Vermont’s wardens are proud to follow,” said Colonel Jason M. Batchelder- Chief Warden.
The man who now has Gregory’s position as Northeast district director, Lt. Sean Fowler, said Gregory’s retirement is a professional and personal loss.
“It is going to leave a giant hole in the department, I think,” said Fowler. “Dave’s institutional knowledge can’t be overstated, honestly. Dave literally spent the majority of his life living Vermont fish and wildlife.”
“Dave was one of my training officers when I first got hired,” he said. “He and I hit it off right from day one and became very good friends. From a personal level I’m going to miss having him around.”
“Dave was an excellent game warden for his entire career,” said Fowler. “He was very fair but you definitely didn’t want Dave on your trail if you did something wrong.”
