EAST CHARLESTON — The NorthWoods Stewardship Center’s Conservation Science Department has been looking at Class IV roads in the Northeast Kingdom that have had erosion troubles.

Visits to Class IV roads that did not meet the minimum standards of the Municipal Roads General Permit showed that many of the problem areas had already been addressed by towns. Some roads, however, were still not quite up to standards, so NorthWoods staff explored possible project ideas that could be used to address this and also prevent future erosion.

