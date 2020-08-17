EAST CHARLESTON — The NorthWoods Stewardship Center’s Conservation Science Department has been looking at Class IV roads in the Northeast Kingdom that have had erosion troubles.
Visits to Class IV roads that did not meet the minimum standards of the Municipal Roads General Permit showed that many of the problem areas had already been addressed by towns. Some roads, however, were still not quite up to standards, so NorthWoods staff explored possible project ideas that could be used to address this and also prevent future erosion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.