EAST CHARLESTON — The NorthWoods Stewardship Center announced the receipt of a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. This grant will allow NorthWoods to update and grow their low-ropes course in order to provide expanded features to visitors of all ages from local schools, organizations and businesses around the state.

The current ropes course, located in the Center’s red pine plantation, was installed in the 1990s and is used with more than 1,000 individuals annually.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.