NorthWoods Recent Recipient Of Outdoor Fund Grant To Support Education And Forestry Programs

Conservation Corps crew leader & AmeriCorps LEAP member, Maria LaCroix uses a new folding saw, purchased through the Outdoor Fund Grant, on a job site. (Courtesy photo)

EAST CHARLESTON — NorthWoods recently announced the receipt of $5,000 from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. This grant is funded by customers of Bass Pro and Cabela’s who choose to round up their purchases, and is distributed to conservation organizations and projects that align with their mission to inspire people to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors.

The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund Grant has allowed youth and pro-conservation crews (especially those operating out of spike camps) to live and work more comfortably in the field, and has provided support to education and forestry programs, allowing for the purchase of some much-needed upgrades to equipment such as tents, camp stoves, water filters, folding saws, coolers, first-aid kits and secure storage.

