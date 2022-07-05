Northwoods Stewardship Center Release New NEK Trail Guide

Hiking enthusiasts have reason to celebrate with the imminent release of a second edition to the Northeast Kingdom Mountain Trial Guide.
The new book, produced by the NorthWoods Stewardship Center, comes about a decade after the first edition was released and subsequently sold out.
The first edition was written by Luke O’Brien, who worked for 19 years at NorthWoods and is now a forest recreation specialist with Vermont’s Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation.
This second edition, for which O’Brien advised and is a contributing editor and penned a new preface, expands on his work and includes additional trails and areas in the NEK. The book was compiled through a collaborative effort of O’Brien, NorthWoods Communications Director Kelsey Evans, who is also a contributing editor, other NorthWoods staff, and community members who helped write new content on additional trails, update the original trail descriptions, provide photos and more.
The new edition features new maps made possible by Curt Busto of Burke, a GIS expert who donated his time to the effort, said Evans.
“We had a great turnout from community members with over a dozen people who volunteered to go out and hike the trails and submit descriptions,” said Evans, noting she and O’Brien fine-tuned and fact-checked the contributions which provided a lot of new content and wonderful photo submissions.
O’Brien said the crowd-sourced effort helped the project along and was thrilled that it would cover more trails, peaks and now include all the mountains that are part of the Northeast Kingdom Mountain Challenge, which was established in 1999 by NorthWoods and the Northeast Kingdom Travel and Tourism Association. Hikers who visit all 20 peaks on the list receive an official patch and certificate.
The second edition is a 250-page guide, an increase of about 100 pages over the first edition, and includes new photos, maps, and new or revised descriptions of 20 mountains and 27 trail systems, as well as details on the history of trail building, the Civilian Conservation Corps, firetowers, natural history, and more. The guide will help hikers in the NEK, visitors and residents alike, explore the well-loved and lesser-known trails of our beautiful corner of the state.
The new content in the second edition introduces 12 new mountain trail descriptions, including hikes in the Groton State Forest and the recently completed long-distance Kingdom Heritage Trail.
The second edition was made possible in part through funding from the Vermont Community Foundation and The Westmore Association.
“In the last 20 years there’s been such an increase in recreation and so many more people out enjoying the trails,” said O’Brien who hoped the new edition of the trail guide would help hikers be prepared to hit the trails and enjoy the NEK’s natural resources safely and give accurate information that sometimes can’t be had just be relying on a GPS and un-verified online trail descriptions. “When we first wrote the guide the Northeast Kingdom was kind of a backwater and now we are mainstream,” he said, adding to the need for an updated guide that reflects recent trail changes and expansions.
The new guide also features a note from Sen. Patrick Leahy on the jacket. “I am delighted to see NorthWoods continue to share access and insight to the beautiful mountains of northeastern Vermont. From the first Forest Legacy project at Cow Mountain Pond, to the recently opened Kingdom Heritage Trail, this book, like those trails, is a valuable resource,” noted Leahy.
Evans said the first 1,000 copies of the book just arrived. The guide is in the process of being made available in NEK bookstores across the region and can be ordered directly from NorthWoods. It will also be available as a digital book this time.
Northwoods will celebrate the official launch of the second edition Saturday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dirt Church Brewing Co, in East Haven. The event will feature live music, food, and of course books for sale.
